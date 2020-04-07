Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Only a few passersby are seen at a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

'Escape from Tokyo' hot topic as state of emergency looms

9 Comments
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO

With just hours left on Tuesday before Japan imposes a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain the coronavirus, the idea of leaving the capital, or "Escape from Tokyo," swirled on social media.

Though Japan's outbreak remains small compared with some overseas, alarm over the steady rise of cases in Tokyo to more than 1,000 - roughly a quarter of the country's total - along with an increase in other urban centers, is prompting the state of emergency, which will last until May 6 and call on people to stay home and businesses to close.

Karuizawa, a mountainous area long known as a fashionable weekend retreat, has already seen a rise in cars with Tokyo-area number plates, according to local media, particularly on the two weekends since Tokyo's governor asked people to stay home.

Officials have warned against leaving, saying it could burden already-strained local medical systems.

"That will just scatter it (the virus) everywhere," said Nobuhiko Okabe, member of a government panel of coronavirus experts, told reporters on Tuesday. "I call on people to endure inconvenience. We should not be hasty about leaving."

Some of Japan's 47 prefectures have not reported a single case. One, the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, asked last week that anybody from Tokyo or two surrounding prefectures self-quarantine for two weeks.

The hashtag "Escape from Tokyo" was one of the top trending Twitter topics on Tuesday morning, with most commenters urging people in Tokyo and other big cities to stay put.

"I understand your feelings, but please exercise restraint," wrote "Hayato," from central and largely rural Yamanashi Prefecture. "Your actions could, in a worst-case scenario, cause the death of scores, maybe even hundreds."

Others warned that the situation could easily become precarious in rural regions, with their large proportion of elderly residents. Some commenters added that in some small towns, a family thought to be a source of contagion could be targeted by abuse.

"Hospitals, doctors and nurses are precious resources in many local areas," wrote one with the handle "Over 50 Wife.""Though people have the freedom to live how they will, in times like this we all have to cooperate."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Selfish idiots.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

‘Escape from Tokyo’

starring Kurt Russell as Snake san

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Better to isolate in isolation than in a giant Petri dish. Family first.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Better to isolate in isolation than in a giant Petri dish. Family first.

until somebody family member is infected and then spreads it to the rural areas they escape to, as far as I know rural people still have to shop for food. panic and exodus is what makes pandemics.....pandemics.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Watch the number of infections shoot up elsewhere now

6 ( +6 / -0 )

@Goodlucktoyou

Better to isolate in isolation than in a giant Petri dish. Family first.

The incubation period for this virus is around 7-14 days. You have no way of knowing, if you already have it, or not. So what happens, when you're in the middle of nowhere, in isolation, and then you or your family member becomes sick?

You don't seem to care so much, that you may spread the virus in to the rural area you're going to (remember, you can spread it even if you're asymptomatic) , but how about the scenario, that this rural area may not have enough medical equipment, beds, ICU's, doctors and nurses to care for you or your family either?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is precisely why the entire country needs to be under an emergency order. Asymptomatic transmission is a real danger. People fleeing Tokyo will potentially contaminate public transportation and spread infection wherever they eventually go. Go home. Stay home. Be smart. Be safe.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Not 24 hours ago a story on this news site was informing us that the Japanese have a tradition for respecting authority and obey peer group pressure.

And I know there are many wealthy Kansai identities with real estate in Karuizawa too.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Its not only selfish, but also self defeating. If the outbreak reaches the rural area they flee to, the lack of medical infrastructure will screw them over worse than Tokyo's overburdened one will.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Doesn't this sound like what happened in Italy?

Once the Italian government announced the lockdown of Northern Italy, they flocked to south and the rest is history.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

'Escape From Tokyo' has been going on for a few weeks. The Local 'besso mura' (Holiday home village) has been really busy recently. Lots of flash Tokyo cars around. They are hopeless drivers, but the locals are happy for any visitors these days.

Selfish idiots.

Surely if people have more than one home, they have the right where to self-isolate? Wouldn't you?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

