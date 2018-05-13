Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Train enthusiasts take photos of the "Evangelion" bullet train as it departs from Shin-Osaka Station on Sunday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

'Evangelion' bullet train makes final run

OSAKA

A shinkansen train painted in purple in the image of a giant human-type weapon in the TV animation series "Neon Genesis Evangelion" made its final run on Sunday.

Hundreds of train enthusiasts were on hand to farewell the 500-series Type Eva (Kodama No. 730) as it left Shin-Osaka Station at 11:29 a.m. bound for Hakata Station.

West Japan Railway Co (JR West) put the train into service on the Sanyo Shinkansen line in November 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the TV broadcast of the popular anime series. It made two round trips between Hakata and Shin-Osaka each day.

The service was supposed to end in March 2017 but due to its immense popularity and the demand for reservations, it was extended until Sunday.

JR West said the train was created under the supervision of Hideaki Anno, director of "Evangelion," and designed by Ikuto Yamashita, "Evangelion's" mechanical designer.

Passengers were able to enjoy a game at an Evangelion cockpit and exhibition within the train.

