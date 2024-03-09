Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Male office workers in Japan experience virtual menstrual pain in Tokyo
Masaya Shibasaki, 26, an employee of EXEO Group Inc, reacts as he tries the Osaka Heart Cool developed VR electrical device Perionoid which releases electrical stimulation that feels like experiencing women's menstrual pain during a workshop in Tokyo, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato
national

Japanese male office workers experience simulated menstrual pain

0 Comments
By Akiko Okamoto and Irene Wang
TOKYO

Male office workers at a telecoms firm in Tokyo have experienced simulated menstrual pain to help them become more sympathetic toward female colleagues ahead of International Women's Day on Friday.

EXEO Group workers winced at a company event on Thursday as a "perionoid" device sent electric signals via pads placed below the navel to stimulate the lower stomach muscle and induce a cramping sensation.

"I couldn't move. It hurt to the point where I couldn't stand," said 26-year-old Masaya Shibasaki after using the device jointly developed by researchers at Nara Women's University and startup Osaka Heat Cool.

"I now understand women have to work while fighting this pain every month. It's actually amazing how women can do that. I really respect them," Shibasaki said.

EXEO said it wants to create an environment where its more than 90% male workforce can be more supportive of female peers, including when it comes to taking menstrual leave.

Companies in Japan are legally required to allow women to take menstrual leave. However, there is no requirement for the time off to be paid and surveys showed around half of female workers never take it.

"We hope those who experienced (menstrual pain) today go back to their workplace and speak about how they felt, and spread their understanding," said EXEO public relations officer Maki Ogura.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel