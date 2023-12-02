'It hurts my heart': Japan's Kanto massacre, 100 years on

This week Japan marks 100 years since the Great Kanto Earthquake that killed 105,000 people. Less well known is the subsequent massacre of thousands of ethnic Koreans that haunts the community to this day.
Over several days of horror after the quake of September 1, 1923, mobs armed with swords, iron bars and bamboo sticks went on a killing spree of Koreans living in the Tokyo region, after malicious rumours spread about the community.
Historians say that soldiers with machine guns from the imperial military actively participated -- something Japan is yet to fully face up to.
Kim Do-im, 86, believes her uncle was among those murdered in the flaming ruins of Tokyo after the quake. His body was never found.
"His tomb is in Korea but it doesn't contain his ashes," Kim, who was born and grew up in Japan, told AFP. "My uncle was 33 when he died. He had three children. I first heard the story when I was around five years old... It hurts my heart."
The death toll from the 7.9-magnitude quake, one of the deadliest of the 20th century, was made much worse by huge blazes that ripped through the mostly wooden houses that made up Tokyo back then.
With a news blackout, rumors then started that Korean students and workers wanted to take advantage of the chaos to loot, kill Japanese citizens, and even stage a coup.
Nobody knows precisely how many Korean, and also Chinese, immigrants the bloodthirsty mobs butchered.
But the consensus among historians is that "several thousand" perished, said Tessa Morris-Suzuki, professor emerita of Japanese history at the Australian National University.
And it wasn't just ordinary people who were the perpetrators.
"There is a considerable amount of testimony collected immediately after the event showing that members of the police and army participated in the killings," she told AFP.
Historian Kenji Hasegawa from Yokohama National University, who has conducted extensive research into what happened, agrees.
"It was not just vigilantes with their bamboo poles out there. The military used machine guns and that's where the largest massacres took place," Hasegawa told AFP.
Xenophobia towards Korean immigrants was rife in 1920s Japan, which at the time occupied the Korean peninsula and was about to become the military dictatorship that would drag the country into World War II.
The government, under pressure to deal with the aftermath of the quake, used Koreans as a convenient, imagined enemy within to avoid angry Japanese people rioting.
"We don't have enough evidence to pinpoint the blame for the first rumours on the state," Hasegawa said, but since the 1960s there has "pretty much been a consensus" among scholars that it had a "central role" in spreading them.
For the authorities, the Korean massacre "was a means of crowd control, of controlling the Japanese crowd, which was much larger," he suspects.
Masao Nishizaki heads Housenka, a small association based in eastern Tokyo devoted to keeping memories of the atrocity alive.
Walking along the grassy banks of the Arakawa River in his working-class neighbourhood, he stopped abruptly to say: "It's here."
Citing eyewitness accounts from the time, he told AFP that armed men stood near a bridge, screening terrified people desperate to escape the fires.
Those identified as Koreans were "killed on the spot" and their bodies "piled up like wood", said Nishizaki.
Later the Japanese army also "lined up Koreans on the river bank and executed them with machine guns," he added.
Japan has long been accused of trying to erase the memory of its crimes in Asia during its imperialistic period, often poisoning its regional relations.
Historians say that successive governments have failed to investigate the events of 1923 properly or admit to the authorities' active role.
A few months after the massacre, the government conducted an investigation but put the toll in the hundreds.
It also put some vigilante group members on trial but went no further.
More recently, the Japanese government has repeatedly said it has no archives to verify fully the circumstances around the tragedy.
In 2009 a government-organized conference issued a report on the earthquake which touched on the killings but avoided -- except for in one table -- the word "massacre", Morris-Suzuki said.
"This report, of course, is a different matter from an official admission of the massacre by the Japanese prime minister or cabinet, but it does indicate that the Japanese authorities are unable to ignore or deny that these events took place," she said.
Since the 1970s citizen groups have held an annual commemoration of the massacre every September 1, and for years the governor of Tokyo sent a message of condolence.
But in 2017, right-wing Governor Yuriko Koike -- one of a group of politicians like former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who struck a more nationalistic tone with regard to Japan's past -- stopped sending this message.
Koike argued that there were "different opinions" about what happened and that she had sent a eulogy to a separate earthquake victim memorial service held the same day in the same park.
In doing so, the governor is "erasing" the memory of the massacre and "instilling doubt" about its authenticity, said Hasegawa.
The massacre "should never have happened," said Kim. "I want the government to say sorry to the victims."© 2023 AFP
14 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
What a horrific story.
sakurasuki
The only perspective that Japan want people in the world to know in the world is Japan as the victim during the past, beside that it will get constant rejection or censor.
There is one museum about famous Japanese army unit, unit 731. However local board of education decide to censor some of the contents. Censor that make the survivor member really frustrated, since he really want public to learn about the truth without censorship.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14982616
wallace
A very tragic event. First the terrible earthquake and then the slaughter of Koreans. The exact number is unknown but in the hundreds.
stickman1760
@wallace this AFP story says in the thousands. Are you disputing that?
seems to me there is a pretty big difference between the two.
Asiaman7
@wallace
Did you even read the article?
I’ll quote from it: “But the consensus among historians is that ‘several thousand’ perished.”
kurisupisu
@wallace
deanzaZZR
So sad. 悼
kurisupisu
To this day there is racism against Koreans in Japan, no wonder there is anger amongst the Koreans as they look back into time
But more to the point is could this happen again today?
I really hate to think that it could but after the Kobe earthquake,I heard a particularly vile rumor about Koreans (from a Japanese) which made me think that little had changed.
ZORG
Iam fully disgusted and applaud to read about this massacre fuelled by xenophobic paranoia superiority issues and with genocidal intent
Equally disturbing is the false narrative that Japan was dragged into ww2
Japan started ww2
RIP those souls and sincere condolences to the families for that unnecessary horrific slaughter.
Obviously this incident cannot be blamed on the imperial army or government alone.
This was the old Japan
A sad day in Japanese history
Dave
Wow, did not know this after all these years, They have done a good job keeping this under the Radar,
RIP to all.
Elvis is here
I'd give that to N@zi Germany. Unless done rewrote history
Or the modern Japanese public. Awareness of the event is definitely necessary.
Elvis is here
*someone
ZORG
Wallace did you even read the article before commenting ?
It's says thousands NOT hundreds !
And i quote :
wallace
Sorry yes, thousands of Korean victims. The exact number is unknown.
dagon
I valuable lesson from history to beware of authoritarians, oligarchs who attempt to stir up animus toward migrants, outsiders, minorities to distract from their own militaristic depredations on society.