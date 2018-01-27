'Little idols': Japan's dark obsession with young girls

In a cramped and dark venue in a sleazy Tokyo district, dozens of middle-aged men cheer at a performer on stage: The object of their adoration is a six-year-old girl.
Decked out in make-up with ribbons in her hair, Ai is dressed like an adult, but still looks very much a child.
She is a so-called "idol" singer -- common in Japan, where rights groups have complained that society's sometimes permissive view of the sexualisation of young girls puts minors at risk.
It was only in 2015 that possessing child pornography was criminalised and authorities are struggling to bring the country into line with other advanced nations on the issue.
In the crowd at an idols show, Soichiro Seki, 40, says he watches young girls on stage twice a week. He insists he goes just to encourage the performers and feels no shame.
But he did concede that other fans objectify them.
"(For them) coming to a concert like this and visiting a hostess club in Kabukicho are essentially the same thing," he said, referring to Tokyo's major red-light district.
Idol Tama Himeno, who has performed on stage since the age of 16, says the men attending her shows worship the performers and crave communication with young girls that they cannot get elsewhere.
Most fans are "pure," insists Himeno, now 24, although she admits she was once offered 30,000 yen for her used pantyhose.
"Men idolising young girls is relatively accepted in Japan," said Himeno, citing the "Tale of Genji", an 11th-century classic depicting a nobleman's romantic relationships with women, as well as a small girl.
For Ai's manager Hidenori Okuma, the men are attracted by the thought of contact with a "girl next door".
"Meeting and chatting with high-school idols has become so popular," said Okuma.
"It's now less embarrassing to admit you like young girls. Now they (male fans) say they prefer primary school girls, without hesitation."
Ai's mother, Mami Yamazaki, says her daughter has wanted to be an "idol" singer since she watched an anime cartoon about young girls striving for stardom.
"On television, you see kids acting in dramas and commercials. In magazines, children are modelling clothes. What Ai is doing is not much different," she says, despite the audience for idol shows being mainly adult males.
Yamazaki, 26, herself played in a band as a teenager and sees her daughter's performances as a way into the popular and lucrative world of idols.
It can be a pathway to fame, as demonstrated by AKB48, one of the most successful acts of all time, who started in a small stage in Tokyo's Akihabara, with the youngest member aged 11.
But getting a foothold into the idol scene means the child has to interact with adult fans, taking photos together and autographing the backs of their t-shirts.
"It must be a bizarre sight" for foreigners, admits Himeno but she stresses any sexual advances are an absolute "no-no."
Japan's battle against paedophilia is well documented. The number of minors abused in child pornography has risen five-fold in the past decade, according to official figures.
Police have failed to stamp out so-called JK (joshi kosei, or high school girls) businesses, which offer men services such as going for a walk with a teenage girl so the customers have a chance to negotiate for sex.
Quasi-pornographic chaku-ero, or clothed eroticism -- images of small children posing in tiny swimsuits -- are easily found on the internet, slipping through a legal loophole.
Lawyer Keiji Goto, who campaigns for minors' rights, says the problem is a social one.
Many Japanese think that sexually objectifying young girls is not taboo but rather "just falls into a gray zone," said Goto.
Japan is far from being the only place with a problem of sexualising children.
In America, concerns have been raised about the hyper-sexualisation of children appearing in beauty pageants, as well as on reality shows such as "Toddlers and Tiaras."
And the French parliament in 2014 adopted a ban on "mini miss" competitions for girls younger than 13, prompted by controversy over a 2010 Vogue magazine photo shoot featuring provocative images of a 10-year-old.
But in Japan, there has been little public debate of the issue.
Psychiatrist Hiroki Fukui, who also treats pedophiles, says the awareness in Japan that children need to be protected from potential sexual predators is "so low."
He explained: "We need to realise this situation in Japan is not normal."
Shihoko Fujiwara, the representative of an NGO that helps victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse, warned of a dangerous mindset.
"The girls will think to themselves the audience is crazy about them because they are small girls and because their value will reduce once they get to the age of 18.
"A society that allows children to have such a twisted self-identity can never protect them."© 2018 AFP
69 Comments
Login to comment
gogogo
Gross and should be illegal like most other 1st world countries. If Japan wants to up their image for 2020 they need to set an example and stamp this pedo stuff out.
since1981
How on earth can a parent stand by knowing that gross elderly guys are sexually objectifying their child? There isn't enough money on earth that would convince me to sell out my daughters!
ifd66
There was a very good BBC documentary on this recently - very revealing but ultimately disturbing.
thepersoniamnow
Explain it away all you want. At the end of the day Japan has a nasty problem that is shamefully promoted. I don’t need it wrapped up and 11th century literature stuck in to make it “cultural”.
11th century sexual culture wasn’t any good.
Daniel Naumoff
I can't believe this insight into modern Japanese culture is finally here...
Embrace the reality, minna.
Bee
Said by gogogo lol, with a naked pict and a gross name. How convincing. and where’s the picture of the 6 year old girl performing? that picture blurry AF. no picture? Then this Article didn’t happen.
Tillmon
I am truly shocked by the casual attitude of the society as a whole. This is so destructive especially the child!
The future of the Japanese people is at stake.
Luddite
How can people think sexualising children is an alright thing to do.
Kobe White Bar Owner
"Psychiatrist Hiroki Fukui, who also treats pedophiles, says the awareness in Japan that children need to be protected from potential sexual predators is "so low."
wow ya think....
As the father of a girl i hope this man child part of j mens is addressed soon and leaves say with the olympics and smoking in public to boot.
KnowBetter
Ooooh, and here I thought by young girls in the title they meant girls in their mid teens and thought, "yeah, it's quite pervy". Now, I read further and find out that they are into six year olds, BEYOND CREEPY AND WRONG!!!
This is the part of Japan that really makes me feel quite sad for it. When will they ever grow up?!
Yubaru
"Official" figures are sadly just the tip of the surface, and if they say that Japan's "battle" is well documented, I would strongly suggest that they are loosing the war!
It's crap like this that promotes it!
CrazyJoe
"Police have failed to stamp out so-called JK (joshi kosei, or high school girls) businesses, which offer men services such as going for a walk with a teenage girl so the customers have a chance to negotiate for sex."
I lived and worked in Japan for 3 years, and I love the culture. But it is a completely different culture from ours, especially in matters sexual, as far as I could tell as an outsider.
The age of consent is 13, and there seems to be little shame attached to sex - they seem to have a much more matter of fact view of it as a physical need that is satisfied in various ways, all of which would cause considerable social approbation in ours. So, it is a little hard to judge them this particular sexual subculture from so far away.
Standard Western feminist theory or traditional Judaeo-Christian morality don't seem to fit very well and have limited explanatory power. The nuances and tensions, and so the power equations and exploitation, if any, is quite different from what we understand.
quercetum
Gotta take a shower after reading this. 40 year olds into 6 year olds...repulsive. And yet some will say her parents support the girl’s idol career like parents of Olympic aspiring figure skaters or gymnasts.
pacint
Stuff I can't wrap my head around.
BTW, AOG n Japan is 13 but prefectures can set it above and most set it to 16-18.
Back home AOG is 14(all types of sex), quirk of the law 2 13yr olds can legally share a bed but no touching. Huh?
zichi
It's illegal to have sex with anyone under 18 years.
1.Penal Law regarding sexual assault(強姦罪,Gou-kan-zai) is a law defining statutory rape. This law protects every individual who is less than **13 years old**. (Penal code No. 177 to 184).
2.Juvenile Obscene act (淫行条例, Inkkou-Jyourei) is a law which protects minor from “unethical relationships” and protects individual who is under the age of ****18.
3.Civil Codes (民法 Min-pou）are laws which regulates civil agreements among the citizens, but also Defines everyone under the age of **20 as Juvenile**. It protects the rights of the parents and its families.
These rules makes the de-facto age of consent of Japan at least 18 and can be interpretted as 20 in cases.
Strangerland
Not really. There isn’t anywhere in the country where you can legally sleep with a 13 year old.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah I've always found the pageant thing for children to be beyond creepy. This is worse with the sheer number of grown men idolizing kids they have no relationship with at all... Whether in an innocent way (I'm not sure any would be) or fetishist way... It's creepy. I don't understand why parents would stand by and let it happen either. Really weird.
pacint
AOC refers to the age that 2 minors can have sex (accidently wrote AOG).
This does NOT mean that a minor can have legally sex with an Adult.
Seen many stories where teens had a relationship but the one to gain majority got jailed.
pacint
Majority = majority first
lostrune2
The normalization / indoctrination / grooming starts early
econstats
Given what is happening in US gymnastics where over 100 girls were sexual abused and the ongoing Harvey Harvey Weinstein case, and let us not forget the catholic church child abuse case were thousands of child were sexual abused, I don't think anyone has the right to point the finger at Japan.
Do you?????
Here is another story from the the west:
Rotherham(UK) child abuse scandal: 1,400 children exploited, report finds
Children as young as 11 were raped by multiple perpetrators, abducted, trafficked to other cities in England, beaten and intimidated, it said.
Do you feel sad for the Children in the West? After reading the above?
Kabukilover
Six year old girl leered at by middle aged men? What sort of sicko fantasies are these guys thinking? The reality is that six year old children throw tantrums in public places while their parents assume a state of catatonic indifference. What is the least bit alluring in that?
Strangerland
Yes. Anyone who isn’t a pedophile has the right to point all they want. Pedophilia criticism should not be stifled due to some perceived yet non-existent hypocrisy.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Crazy Joe
"So, it is a little hard to judge them this particular sexual subculture from so far away. " Are you saying its ok to sexualise 6 year old girls??? I'm in japan and ill judge them as messed up man children who need a good slap in the chops!
Haaa Nemui
@econstats - different situations. The situations you mention are all valid reasons for outrage but none of them are situations which put the children on display, rather crimes happening in private or secretive situations. Still no less disgusting... Not saying the situation in Japan is worse... but it does seem there may be less protection for children in some ways at least.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Granted this stuff does happen elsewhere BUT for it to be socially "acceptable" and these creatures having no shame about it take it to a whole nother level and with such prevalence. Personally i think its a side effect of being squeezed into cookie pigeon holes and independence being squashed from such a young age.
Northernlife
@Daniel Naumoff
Thanks for your insight into what you perceive as Japanese culture.I do not know one single person that has taken on this as a part of their culture.
stocktrader
It is the innocents they crave. Straight up pedos!!!!! Someone ought to take a camera of the customers and post their picture on an online bullitin board as a WARNING of a sexual predator!!!
lostrune2
Happens in both West and Japan. The common wisecrack about these West vs. Japan is: in the West, it's illegal and abnormal - in Japan, it's legal and normal. Lol
Disillusioned
It is nothing short of a mental illness! Many Japanese men seem to never get older than 13 (mentally and emotionally). I guess you could call them, morally retarded. However, you also have to consider the girls. They are just as responsible for this illness with all this idol crap. I'm sure some of them are duped into performing, but the majority enjoy their 15 minutes of fame and exploitation. This 'illness' started in Japan, but it has spread to many other Asian countries as well, Taiwan, S/Korea, Thailand and more. Next time you are on a train watch the J-men when a group of school girls get on the train. They will always check them out from head to toe and you can see their twisted little minds making up sexual scenarios with these little girls. It makes me want to smack them in the back of the head! They are sick!
Andrew Crisp
Here we go Foreigners lecturing the Japanese about Sexuality when in America they have beauty pageants for six years.
My last trip to Japan I attended a free concert of one of these so called "girl groups" the guys were all singing along I never witnessed anything negative happening every one was having a great time.
BurakuminDes
@econostats:
Really? So these JAPANESE activists, lawyers, NGOs, psychiatrists cited in the article - and elsewhere - have "no right to point the finger" at this sexualisation of little girls in their OWN country? Because child abuse has also happened abroad? No logic whatsoever there.
Any culture that does not fight the sexualisation of children is a failed culture. I wish these good Japanese activists all the best in their fight .
"We need to realise this situation in Japan is not normal." - Psychiatrist Hiroki Fukui. Couldnt put it any better.
clamenza
this old bit.
Please allow me to paraphrase;
"I enjoyed the sexualization of children when I lived in Japan and continue to enjoy the sexualization of Japanese children on the internet. Please stop making me feel guilty"
FizzBit
As weird as it is for me, is it not better to have it out in the open rather than driving it underground?
Matthew Simon
Andrew Crisp, after over 20 years of living here personally I can say you weren't looking to hard if you aren't seeing girls sexualized here its everywhere you look.
Disillusioned
Yes, it is true the age of consent was 13 up until quite recently in a few prefectures, but it is no longer the case. This sexualisation of teenage girls goes back hundreds of years in Japan. It really became prevalent with the advent of TV. If you have search around on YouTube you'll find many Japanese TV clips from the 60' and 70's sexually exploiting young girls. It is a deep seated moral illness in Japanese culture.
bones
The first paragraph makes me want to vomit!
True blue
As a man I really find nothing exciting or attractive about a young girl under the age of 20+. Is it me or I'm missing something. But in our overly permissive world, people find their own niche, whatever it might be, to get thrilled by. Men as a whole are "visual" animals who become excited sexually through their eyes, what they see or picture in their head. Women thankfully are not like that. But it's a shame that young girls might be exploited in this way. The phenomenon id not limited to Japan.
goldorak
It sure is. Imo it's some sort of moral insanity i.e. subjects know what they're doing but their values/morals/ethics are just 'wrong' (for our standards, that is). For them, it's perfectly ok to watch & worship 6yo kids on a stage, find them 'cute' and be attracted to them (in a non sexual way, I guess).
I actually believe Himeno when she says 'most fans are pure'. Thing is they're also (again imo) deviant as loving/worshipping kids that aren't yours is morally/socially unacceptable in most societies hence a few 'tolerated' slip-ups i.e. "but a bloke asked for my undies once".
As an aside, I find us-types children beauty pageants pretty creepy too.
Strangerland
Which prefectures and how recently?
smithinjapan
Nothing new to anyone who lives here -- or has even visited a city for just a few minutes. Anyone who denies it just has their heads in the sand. Nothing much can be done about it from outside, though, as the locals just get defensive and say "You're not from here, you can't understand, and you're wrong!" then go on doing what they do. It's gotta come from inside, and fortunately women like the one in this article are helping.
FizzBit
Only value? Aren't you getting carried away with this?
Humans can be evil.
Disillusioned
Google it yourself!
pacint
Can't be too recent as it existed 21yrs ago when I came here. :P
Disillusioned
There are still two Japanese territories with the age of consent at 13 years old.
https://www.ageofconsent.net/world/japan
Goodlucktoyou
sick.
japan still allows child porn if it is manga.
i was told a while back that 13yo age of consent was for arranged marriages only.
pacint
So what? Each prefecture can raise the age as they see fit above 13.
Take your beef up with the prefectures that don't raise it.
Personally don't see a problem, my own country is 14 for sex between minors, 18+ and minor is an offense.
Reading posts here many admitted to sex before 18, pretty common IME.
Bubblegun
totally agree but there is a double standard here. While we are bashing Japan for sexualization of children. We seem to forget that in the USA they seem to be rampant with something similar, but we will call them beauty pageants for children as young as 6, and that's before they even mention,Toddlers and Tiaras and Little Miss Perfect, in the US, but it's a billion dollar industry in the US. The US really need look at itself too.
It was only in 2016 that Miss TEEN USA removed swimwear from its events and replaced it with sportswear. Seriously what is all that about then?
Parents will of course say its about building confidence, and skill, etc etc.
But Japan certainly isn't the only country to do this.
Personally singing and dancing seems nothing compared to what we see in the US with its CHILD BEAUTY PAGENTS. Is one worse than then other.... I'm not so sure Japan is in any a worse situation than say the US.
Both are just wrong.
zichi
The paedophile and child abuse rates are higher in Australia, Russia, America, UK and a host of others than in Japan. The rates in the UK are alarming.
Goodlucktoyou
but are they openly reported here?
FizzBit
Fair enough. I don't meet young girls at all. My wife's coworkers children maybe once or twice a year. My two in law nieces; one is in college studying to be a nurse, the other finished college and works in a daycare.
Still, I think this has more to do with cramped living conditions and too much TV. Kids will be kids.
In my early 20's I worked at a huge banquet hall and every year they would have kids beauty pagents. I thought it was sick then and still do today. But, the driving force were the mothers. I get what your saying. It's in the extremes in this country. I guess I don't have an answer other than I'd rather have these sickos out in the open rather than in their "basements".
zichi
Both are uninhabited islands/atolls?
AustPaul
A bit of a concern, unless he is an immediate or other family member attending for support and encouragement then I would be worried about why a grown man who is a stranger to the child would be in attendance.
Can one assume no photography is allowed except by parents?
Luis David Yanez
The rate of rape per 100,000 population is of 30 in the US and 1 in Japan.
You might see people sexually objectifing children in Japan, but in the US where that is a taboo of the highest order you see more sexual abuse.
Luis David Yanez
Just for those talking that the age of consent is no longer 13, let me remond you that the 条例 jourei are not laws, but administrative regulations by localities.
You need to understand that in Japan most of the powe is centralized and localities have very limited power, it is not like in a Federation were each state can create their own laws.
In case of a jourei, if there is a law already covering such thing, the law trumps the jourei. There are many jourei about things that if they were laws would be unconstitutional, but since they are not laws, cannot be enforced as such and their power is limited, it really doesn't matter.
Bill Wright
A pedophile’s candy store. Something strange about an adult over 35 being a fan of child performers. Sorry this is not patronage for patronage sake.
CrazyJoe
Japan's age of consent is 13.
https://www.ageofconsent.net/world
zichi
Japan's age of consent is 13.
But because of other laws its illegal to have sex with any person under 18. These rules makes the de-facto age of consent of Japan at least 18 and can be interpretted as 20 in cases.
Yubaru
What "territories" are you referring to? Japan no longer has any colonies so I wonder where these territories are located?
Fine, go find a 13 yr old to have sex with, consensual and see yourself get slammed or worse, for statutory rape
You folks who keep spouting this BS are going to get some fool hurt or worse. Don't just look at national "law", prefectural laws take precedence, and it is commonly accepted that 16 is the age of consent, as most prefectures laws have that law, however there are prefectures that have different laws.
Again the prefectural law, takes precedence in these cases!
CrazyJoe
@zichi
You are correct about the under 18 rules.
Trying to keep an open mind about this, "when in Rome" and all. But, at the end of the day what you have is predators and victims, a bunch of perverted middle-aged men and desperate young girls, and it is the culture that grooms these young girls for exploitation.
Wolfpack
This is certainly disturbing but it appears to be a growing problem in first world countries. Ethics and morality have eroded significantly in recent years. There really are very few barriers and stigma’s left. It’s really sad.
Jonathan Prin
It is a cultural aspect of Japan to accept sexualization of young girls.
It is tolerated and only Japan and Japanese can decide if good or bad. Christian values to protect the weak and innocents is not applicable in the same way.
You realize when discussing with ladies that youthful is the value to consider first, not the character nor the competence of a woman.
Once they reach 30, they even consider themselves unfit for marriage !
Of course I am against before teenage years sexualization, that is exploitation IMHO. But it is a philosophy since girls don't get forced, they get rewards and exploit it when young (treated like princess). It is a one way business between adult males and young girls in general. It is common for your information to see phone numbers ads that leads easily to sex with high school girls. I was "shocked", no Japanese are...
marcelito
Sorry but anyone on here that is excusing / explaining away this stuff as part of a different culture/ tradition / history or whatever else should take a cold shower along with the closet pedo,s who watch and " cheer" 6 year old idols on stage and get excited about primary school girls. We are not living in 11th century and these creeps are not Genji. Samurai used peasants for sword practice centuries ago too and yet somehow, strangely its not happening here in 2011. Just because something was " culturally accepted" hundreds of years ago doesnt mean it should be accepted today......and yes, similar crap might be happening in other countries and there are people fighting aginst it there, this article is about the situation in Japan so the " there is stuff happening in gaikoku too" line does not hold water.
garypen
The irony of this obsession with teenage girls (and younger) is that Japanese women in the 20's and even 30's, often look like teenagers.
They routinely look 10-20 years younger than their true age until one day in their 60's or so...boom...old lady. It's the weirdest thing.
marcelito
True that gary....lucky them.
Disillusioned
Gees! There are some seriously intellectually lazy people on this site who are very quick to doubt information without checking the facts themselves.
https://www.ageofconsent.net/world/japan
Red suns
Spoken like a true outsider.
They are “idolized” and “worshipped”, not drool over.
Depending which idol(s) is on stage (and venue somewhere in Akihabara), some of them exude enough 萌え”moe” and 可愛さ"kawaisa” that the idol otaku (primary audience) simply “melt away”... along with their worries and the pains related to the dreaded daily grind.
It’s hard for those not in this otaku scene “get” this hobby (and now a lifestyle for some men and women) if you’ve yet to experience the power of “moe” and “kawaisa”.
I believe this attack piece by AFP only gives distorted picture of the idol otaku scene since it doesn’t mention “moe” and “kawaisa” which is the driving force in this uniquely Japanese in culture and enterprise.
zichi
@Disillusioned
Once again, Marcus Islands and Okinotori are uninhabited. So what's the point of mentioning them?
Toasted Heretic
Unhealthy and disturbing.
Much like the child chasing mall molester running for office in Alabama. Some will make excuses. All manner of darkness in all manner of countries.
Japan just seems to be a bit more upfront about it. Not that one condones it, of course.
If it needs stamping out here - it needs stamping out everywhere.