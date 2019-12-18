'Little Miss Period' tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.
But "Little Miss Period" - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission: breaking taboos in a society where talking about menstruation has been seen dirty or embarrassing.
The character has generally been received positively as a step toward better understanding among the sexes. Some critics, though, worry about stereotypes and inattention to underlying gender discrimination that holds back Japanese women in many fields.
"Until now, menstruation has been something to hide and many people completely lack correct understanding of it," said Kazue Muta, a sociology professor at Osaka University. "I can't praise the manga 100% ... but it would be good if it were a step toward greater openness and education."
The movie "Little Miss Period" was released domestically by entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo Co Ltd last month. It is based on a manga by male artist Ken Koyama that debuted in 2017 before being compiled into a book by publisher Kadokawa.
The film also opened in Taiwan this month and will debut in Hong Kong in January. Premieres in China and across Southeast Asia are also planned.
The topic of menstruation caught public attention in Japan recently when department store Daimaru suggested female employees wear a "period badge" to alert co-workers to their cycle. The plan sparked accusations of harassment and the store is reconsidering.
In the manga series, Little Miss Period - "Seiri-chan" in Japanese - delivers a punch to the gut that lays some women out flat before drawing blood with a syringe. When a woman's husband fails to sympathize, he gets a "period punch" of his own to help him understand.
History gets a nod, with the tale of a feudal era Japanese girl forced to stay in a secluded hut because of the belief that menstruating females are unclean.
The movie version focuses on Aoko, a publishing firm editor whose male boss shows little compassion for her monthly pain. Aoko's widower boyfriend is raising a young daughter. "If only men could get periods, even just once a year," Aoko laments.
Feminist author Minori Kitahara welcomed efforts to break taboos but lamented that the representations were "treating the matter like a comedy talk show."
Nobuyoshi Yoshida, 33, said he found the movie instructive."Men don't get how harsh menstruation can be for some women," he said as he exited a cinema. "This was easy to understand."
His girlfriend Kumiko Hanazawa, 32, was succinct: "I want men to watch this."© Thomson Reuters 2019.
Yubaru
Once again, instead of dealing with a health issue/topic straight forward, folks just gotta go the cartoon route and downplay the issue!
Personally speaking the people who came up with this need a slap upside the head
Strangerland
The cartoon IS dealing with the health issue and topic. Just because you don't like the medium, doesn't change that. And how exactly is this coming 'downplaying' menstruation?
Why? What exactly harm are they causing? This is content that people are free to purvey or not. And you think they deserve physical violence?
Yubaru
The creators are treating it like they are talking to a bunch of elementary school children not adults!
Guess you dont understand this figuratively, and take everything literally huh?
What "harm" are they causing? They are minimizing a health issue and trying to make it "cute".
The slap upside the head is to knock some sense into them and get them to take this seriously and not into a cartoon!
No Business
As is normal in Japan, reduce everything to the level of a three year-old child.
sensei258
Japan is obsessed with making characters for everything
Burning Bush
There are still Temples in Japan that have signs at the entrance requesting menstrating women refrain from entering.
sensei258
I grew up in a house with my mother and three sisters, and I had not a clue they kept it so well hidden. I about had a kitten after I got married and I saw.
BeerDeliveryGuy
During every US war since WW1, troops were taught the importance of information security, STD prevention, weapon and vehicle maintenance, marksmanship, etc, by... you guessed it, comics featuring “Buxom Betty.”
kurisupisu
Seiri Chan has never been a problem for me...
Leo
I will say that I am sure its difficult for women. They have my sympathy. I do feel fortunate not to have go through that every month.
Yubaru
I have 8 brothers and sisters, 4 sisters, and 2 of them had serious problems when they were having their period, and unfortunately this got passed along to my daughter too.
Believe me, it aint no "cartoon" either. Women physically and mentally change when they have their periods and it's about damn time that corporate Japan accept this and give the women the time they need every month.
Used to work in a company that gave 12 "free days" a year, not vacation time, not sick days, just 12 days a year you could take off with no questions asked. It was to given women time off when they needed it for rest around their periods. (American company, not Japanese!)
SaikoPhysco
I think this is a very bad idea... making the female period more of a public issue will hurt more than it helps. If this continues "playing the period card", could become a well known phrase. Give women equal pay and equal opportunity, that is more important.
Akie
"Until now, menstruation has been something to hide and many people completely lack correct understanding of it,"
Sounds like a toddler.