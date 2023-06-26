Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yuya Motomura is one of a handful of Japanese men who have joined Ukrainians battling the Russian invasion, defying their government's warnings. Photo: AFP
national

'More than words': The Japanese men joining Ukraine's fight

1 Comment
By Harumi OZAWA
MAEBASHI, Gunma

Yuya Motomura, a mahjong parlor manager in Japan, had always wanted a way to prove himself to a society he felt looked down on him. Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

The 45-year-old is one of a handful of Japanese men who have joined Ukrainians battling the Russian invasion, defying their government's warnings and bucking a decades-long national principle of pacifism.

Japan's military is constitutionally limited to defense and has not fought since World War II.

Still, Motomura said he was immediately captivated by the idea of fighting in Ukraine when he saw President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking about "defending our independence, our country".

"I've always felt that I'm someone who is more socially conscious than other people realize," he told AFP as he prepared to leave Japan for the conflict. "By fighting for Ukraine, I could prove it with more than just words."

Motomura took a first trip to Ukraine just two months after Russia's invasion, initially carrying supplies for refugees and the displaced.

He was determined to find a place among the country's fighters, and after several trips was accepted into the Georgian Legion, which includes many foreign members.

He is not the legion's first recruit from Japan, and his acceptance was eased by a compatriot, who goes by Haru-san and has acknowledged previously belonging to the yakuza -- the Japanese mafia.

Georgian Legion commander Mamuka Mamulashvili told AFP the unit currently counts eight Japanese among troops from 33 nationalities in its ranks.

"They are very motivated, very disciplined and easily master the training they are undergoing now," he said.

Against government advice

While many of the foreign fighters who have flocked to Ukraine from other countries come with military and combat experience, Japan's unique constitutional constraints mean its volunteers start as absolute novices.

And when Ukraine's embassy in Tokyo initially called for volunteers to join the fight -- echoing an invitation by Zelenskyy for foreign support -- it quickly retracted it.

Japan's government, like those elsewhere, has warned its citizens against travel to Ukraine. A small determined group has ignored that advice.

Last year, Japan confirmed a citizen who was reportedly a former member of the country's military had been killed in combat in Ukraine.

And Motomura said he had been contacted by members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces who were supportive of his plans.

"I think many people in this country feel frustrated about being bound under the constitution," he said.

Motomura has already helped recruit others to the cause, with Kenjiro Miyamori, a former cook, telling AFP he was inspired by him to join the legion.

"I am sure there are many men in Ukraine who don't want to go to the war front but have to for the loved ones," the 44-year-old said, speaking by video from Ukraine. "I want to replace one of them and fight for their country."

Motomura admits his motivations are tied up in his personal circumstances, including a difficult childhood.

"I stopped going to school in fourth grade (age 10)," he said, recounting his earliest memory -- sitting backstage at an evening cabaret where his mother performed.

She developed a mental illness after escaping his abusive father, and he left school to take care of her, he said.

He now runs a shop where customers play the Chinese tile game mahjong, sleeping during the day and living apart from his two children and their mother.

"If I had money and this shop was going well, I wouldn't go," he said as he packed items including camouflage jackets and khaki vests. "I am a worthless person in Japan, but I am hoping to bring back something from Ukraine."

Miyamori too cites his divorce and the separation from his three-year-old son as part of his motivation to fight. "I think there are many people like me," he said.

The two men arrived in Ukraine in April, but are circumspect about the exact nature of their training, saying only it includes plenty of running and exercises.

Motomura said he did not yet know when, or even if, he would be deployed, but he had no regrets about his decision.

"People in Ukraine may feel encouraged just by the fact that we came here all the way from Japan," he said from Kyiv. "I am here in this country, hoping to make use of myself. In that sense, I already feel fulfilled."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Probably not a wise move.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

had always wanted a way to prove himself to a society he felt looked down on him.

This won't change anything.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog