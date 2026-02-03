 Japan Today
Participants throw beans during the annual Setsubun bean-scattering ceremony to celebrate the upcoming arrival of spring and ward off evil spirits at Takahata Fudoson Kongoji temple in Hino, Tokyo, on Tuesday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

'Setsubun' bean-throwing festival events held across Japan

7 Comments
TOKYO

Events marking Setsubun, also known as the bean-throwing festival, were held across Japan on Tuesday.

Setsubun marks the day before the beginning of spring, according to the lunar calendar. The festival involves a ritual called mamemaki, traditionally intended to drive away the evil and wish for good health for the year. The ritual involves throwing roasted soybeans at people and children.

Temples drew crowds for the event. At Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Chiba Prefecture, Taiga Nakano, star of NHK's Taiga drama "Brothers in Arms," sumo wrestlers yokozuna wrestlers Onosato and Hoshoryu threw soybeans from the stage to excited spectators who tried to catch and eat them.

It is believed to bring good fortune if you eat the same number of soybeans as your age.

The festival is also celebrated in many homes. The father or the oldest man in the house plays the role of a demon, wearing a mask, while children throw soybeans at him shouting Oni wa soto, Fuku wa uchi (Demons out, good fortune in!).

Another traditional custom for Setsubun is to eat eho-maki (hand-rolled sushi) which is supposed to bring good luck. You eat an uncut sushi roll while facing the lucky direction of the year. This direction changes every year and is determined by the 12 Chinese zodiac symbols.

Each year, the Consumer Affairs Agency and the National Center for Child Health and Development issue a caution to parents to be careful about letting young children swallow the soybeans. In the past, there have been cases of children aged between nine months and four years old being taken to hospitals for treatment after choking on the beans.

Health officials say it is possible for a soybean to lodge in a child's bronchial tract for one or two days before being discovered.

"Health and safety" would put a stop to this in the UK before someone lost an eye.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

If they don’t stop cheese rolling, Up Helly Aa fire festival, or the Atherstone ball game, I doubt throwing a few beans would even compare.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

If they don’t stop cheese rolling..

They did for two years. Not for the cheese chasers safety but for the traffic danger for people coming to watch. They also cut injuries by moving it to the morning so competitors didn't go to the pub before running.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I always look forward to that tradition. However, at the same time, we have to be careful about hazards from this, like slipping on the beans and choking. Keep safe everyone.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If they don’t stop cheese rolling, Up Helly Aa fire festival, or the Atherstone ball game, I doubt throwing a few beans would even compare.

But would they allow the Onbashira festival log rolling?

Essentially the same as cheese rolling but with a 30 ft log instead of a wheel of cheese.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope everyone ate ehoumaki, - despite the appalling rice prices - to help Japan’s economy. What a cynical, commercialised ‘tradition’ that is.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

I've bean there, done that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

