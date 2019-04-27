'Superfan' of Japan's royals has followed them for decades

Royal aficionado Fumiko Shirataki, 78, displays her collection of photographs of royal family members at her home in Kawasaki.

Wherever Japan's royals go, there too goes Fumiko Shirataki: in summer heat and winter cold, to the ocean and to the mountains.

Except when it snows or rains too hard.

"You can't get good pictures then - and if the camera lens gets wet, it might get damaged. I really worry about that," said Shirataki, 78, who has spent the last 26 years following and photographing Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko and especially Crown Princess Masako.

"As soon as I know their plans I'll be there - though it's hard if I only find out the night before," she added.

Shirataki's passion for okkake, as the pursuit is known in Japan, began in 1993, when she followed then-Masako Owada after her engagement to Crown Prince Naruhito but couldn't get good photos.

"I wasn't used to carrying such a heavy camera, so I'd shoot the tires, or the back seat, or the driver," Shirataki said in the kitchen of her home in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, decorated with a photo of Masako and an Imperial Family calendar.

But now she has honed her skills, and her house is filled with a huge number of photos. "Uncountable," she said. "After all, it's been 26 years."

Fumiko Shirataki, right, and her friend show each other photographs they took of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko who passed in front of them at Kodomonokuni in Yokohama, on April 12. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shirataki won't reveal how she and her fan friends figure out the royal schedules. But once she has the details, she loads a backpack, takes a collapsible chair and a rice ball to eat, and heads out.

"They know our faces by now, so when we raise the cameras I guess they think 'here they are' and they face towards us and wave," said Shirataki, who always wears sneakers and trousers for ease of movement while she's on the hunt.

Fumiko Shirataki, left, and her friends rush to secure their photo position before the arrival of Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko, at Tokyo Station on March 25. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shirataki and her fellow chasers, nearly all of whom are female, say their main focus is the royal women and their clothes. Because of time constraints - she works part time at a car dealership - she concentrates on the empress and empress-to-be.

"When my husband was still alive and earning, I'd spend five or six days a week at this, but now I have to work," she said.

Fumiko Shirataki burns an incense stick at the shrine of her late husband at her home in Kawasaki. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The photo in the Buddhist altar for her husband, who died two years ago, is smaller than a picture of Masako displayed nearby.

Photographs of royal family members are displayed at the house of Fumiko Shirataki in Kawasaki. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Though she's cagey about how much her hobby costs, she spends at least 50,000 yen annually just on photos.

Shirataki says Masako is her favorite and has even appeared in her dreams. But Shirataki worries how she will fare as empress after the stress-related illness that kept her out of the public eye for many years.

"There could be a lot of times where Masako won't go with the emperor," she said. "If it's just him, we won't go. Her alone? Yes."

Fumiko Shirata shakes hands with Empress Michiko in Hayama town, south of Tokyo, on Jan 21 this year. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shirataki may already have reached the pinnacle of okkake success: this year, she shook hands with the empress.

"I've talked with them briefly before but that's the only time I'd ever been able to put out my hand ... I didn't realize I would do it," Shirataki said.

"When I asked, she just said, in a small voice, 'If my hand is okay,'" she added. "And then I did."

