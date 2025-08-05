'Unspeakable horror': The attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Japan this week marks 80 years since the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.
The first on August 6, 1945 killed around 140,000 people in Hiroshima and three days later another 74,000 perished in Nagasaki.
Here are some facts about the devastating attacks:
The bombs
The first atomic bomb was dropped on the western city of Hiroshima by the U.S. bomber Enola Gay, nicknamed "Little Boy".
It detonated about 600 meters from the ground, with a force equivalent to 15,000 tons of TNT.
Tens of thousands died instantly, while others succumbed to injuries or illness in the weeks, months and years that followed.
Three days later the U.S. dropped a second bomb, dubbed "Fat Man", on the southern city of Nagasaki.
The attacks remain the only time atomic bombs have been used in wartime.
The attacks
In Hiroshima, the first thing people noticed was an "intense ball of fire", according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Temperatures near the blast reached an estimated 7,000 degrees Celsius (12,632 degrees Fahrenheit), which incinerated everything within a radius of about three kilometers.
"I remember the charred bodies of little children lying around the hypocenter area like black rocks," Koichi Wada, a witness who was 18 at the time of the Nagasaki attack, has said of the bombing.
ICRC experts say there were cases of temporary or permanent blindness due to the intense flash of light, and subsequent related damage such as cataracts.
A whirlwind of heat generated also ignited thousands of fires that ravaged large parts of the mostly wooden city. A firestorm that consumed all available oxygen caused more deaths by suffocation.
It has been estimated that burn- and fire-related casualties accounted for more than half of the immediate deaths in Hiroshima.
The explosion generated an enormous shock wave that blew people through the air. Others were crushed to death inside collapsed buildings or injured or killed by flying debris.
Radiation effects
Radiation sickness was reported in the aftermath by many who survived the initial blasts and firestorms.
Acute symptoms included vomiting, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, hemorrhaging and hair loss, with radiation sickness fatal for many within a few weeks or months.
Survivors, known as hibakusha, also experienced longer-term effects including elevated risks of thyroid cancer and leukemia, and both Hiroshima and Nagasaki have seen elevated cancer rates.
Of 50,000 radiation victims from both cities studied by the Japanese-U.S. Radiation Effects Research Foundation, about 100 died of leukemia and 850 suffered from radiation-induced cancers.
The group found no evidence however of a "significant increase" in serious birth defects among survivors' children.
The aftermath
The twin bombings dealt the final blow to imperial Japan, which surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing an end to World War II.
Historians have debated whether the bombings ultimately saved lives by bringing an end to the conflict and averting a ground invasion.
But those calculations meant little to survivors, many of whom battled decades of physical and psychological trauma, as well as the stigma that sometimes came with being a hibakusha.
Despite their suffering, many survivors were shunned -- in particular for marriage -- because of prejudice over radiation exposure.
Survivors and their supporters have become some of the loudest and most powerful voices opposing nuclear weapons, including meeting world leaders to press their case.
Last year, the Japanese anti-nuclear group Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of hibakusha, won the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2019, Pope Francis met several hibakusha in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, decrying the "unspeakable horror" and calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons.
In 2016, Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. He offered no apology for the attack, but embraced survivors and called for a world free of nuclear weapons.
Russia is one of around 100 countries expected to attend this year's memorial in Nagasaki, the first time Moscow has been invited to commemorations in the city since the start of the war with Ukraine.© 2025 AFP
sakurasuki
That's horror of starting the war in Pacific, just don't forget to ask who started first.
Bret T
Was there an expectation of an apology? The US did not want to enter WWII. JT, please stop trying to create animosity between the US and Japan.
Why did the "author" not attach their name to the article?
Jonathan Prin
Why are nuclear bombings in Japan said to be horrific ?
Is napalm bombing or chemical bombing fun in comparison ?
Why is Japan trying to win the gold for some event where there is no scale ?
Just war is horrific !
Learn that lesson first.
Thank the Hitoshima and Nagasaki survivors for telling their story but all survivors deserve same respect as they are showing us it is not fair.
falseflagsteve
Hiroshima bombings overdose at the moment, every year the same old stuff isn’t it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So less than 2%. There simply was not enough radiologic material for it to be a hazard. Anybody notice how these cities were never exclusion zones?
BigP
Enough of this. Japan was NOT the victim. Japan was the aggressor and the loser. What would have happened to the Pacific if Japan had won?!
kurisupisu
The savagery and brutality of the Japanese Imperial Army was something that had to be ended -no easy task!
TaiwanIsNotChina
As well he shouldn't. There are still a few US WW2 veterans who would be apoplectic about the suggestion the US shouldn't have waged the war to its fullest extent.
Hans
This is a day to remember the dead, not to use whataboutism and blame the Japanese or accuse them of self-victimization. The lack of humanity in the comment section is saddening.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I suppose these historians would have considered a blockade or letting the Soviets do the invading to be preferable solutions?
HappySmiles
Pope Francis actually said:
The damaged cross and statue of Our Lady recently discovered in the Cathedral of Nagasaki remind us once more of the unspeakable horror suffered in the flesh by the victims of the bombing and their families.
One of the deepest longings of the human heart is for security, peace and stability. The possession of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction is not the answer to this desire; indeed they seem always to thwart it. Our world is marked by a perverse dichotomy that tries to defend and ensure stability and peace through a false sense of security sustained by a mentality of fear and mistrust, one that ends up poisoning relationships between peoples and obstructing any form of dialogue.
Unfortunately, many of the same commentators who are most vocal about decrying the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are also the ones often promoting a “mentality of fear and mistrust.”
kwatt
It looks like Japan will never start/make a war again as long as this annual ceremony ever continues. Japan has no war for 80 years and in the future.
KazukoHarmony
The pope has found his audience!
Mr Kipling
So less than half of 1%?
I thought it would have been more.
GuruMick
At the period before The Pacific War, Japan had invaded China and the western dominant League of Nations , led mainly by the USA , imposed embargoes on Japan for crucial raw materials including oil products and rubber.
At this time, colonial powers ruled most of Asia including USA in Phillipines, French in Indo China, British in Malaysia and India.....all these colonists were not benevolent rulers but ruled with military while extracting those ruled nations wealth.
Japan, probably rightly , thought, how can US and EU powers have colonies and it is accepted, but Japan, acting as an imperialist must be singled out for embargo .
This is the background to the Pearl Harbour attack, which was anticipated by the USA , Japan even having diplomats turned away from negotiations in the days and hours before the attack.
So 1/ there was a motivation for Japans attack....wanted suzerainty over much of Asia just as the colonial powers held and 2/Japan had tried to negotiate an end to the embargo.
Following Japans defeat, the occupying colonial powers sought a revision to the pre war status, even using Japanese troops in Indonesia in an attempt to reinstall the Dutch.
So its not a simple equation of "Japan bombed Pearl Harbour, started the war and got what was coming "
That historical period was co;oured by colonialism by the western powers, sold as "the white mans burden " to the home population with an underlying racism that Asians and Indians couldn't run their own countries.
The ending of hostilities did see Independence Movements in all the colonised countries and now we have home rule in those places.
That was one, probably the only, positive thing to emerge from that warring period.
TokyoLiving
How many people without conscience justify the most atrocious war crime in history...
How cruel it was for the US military, months after the atomic bombings of Japan, held an American football game in Nagasaki and called it the "Atomic Bowl"..
Nothing, absolutely nothing in this world, justifies having vaporized two cities full of innocent people..
Sooner or later, whoever did wrong will also pay for it, just as Japan did in its time.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Truman is dead. He is a great hero, though, for stopping many communist spillovers.
stormcrow
“War is hell.” . . . William T. Sherman
War in any and all forms is an ‘unspeakable horror’ and I hope I or my loved ones never have to experience it. War is ugly, brutal, cruel, nasty . . . Hell on earth,