¥100 mil in old banknotes donated to Ehime prefectural gov't

An anonymous donation of around 100 million yen in old banknotes has been delivered to the Ehime prefectural government in western Japan.

The prefectural government intends to use the money to finance rebuilding from last summer's heavy rain in the region, Gov Tokihiro Nakamura said at a press conference on Thursday.

A cardboard box addressed to the governor containing wads of 10,000 yen banknotes was delivered by a parcel delivery company to the prefectural government office on Jan 29. In a handwritten letter in the box, the donor asked for the money to be put to good use, according to the prefecture.

As some of the faded banknotes are stuck together and difficult to separate, the prefectural government will ask the Bank of Japan to verify their authenticity and replace them with new ones.

"We will use it for the welfare of people in the prefecture in accordance with the donor's desire," Nakamura said.

