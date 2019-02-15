¥100 mil in old banknotes donated to Ehime prefectural gov't

An anonymous donation of around 100 million yen in old banknotes has been delivered to the Ehime prefectural government in western Japan.
The prefectural government intends to use the money to finance rebuilding from last summer's heavy rain in the region, Gov Tokihiro Nakamura said at a press conference on Thursday.
A cardboard box addressed to the governor containing wads of 10,000 yen banknotes was delivered by a parcel delivery company to the prefectural government office on Jan 29. In a handwritten letter in the box, the donor asked for the money to be put to good use, according to the prefecture.
As some of the faded banknotes are stuck together and difficult to separate, the prefectural government will ask the Bank of Japan to verify their authenticity and replace them with new ones.
"We will use it for the welfare of people in the prefecture in accordance with the donor's desire," Nakamura said.© KYODO
18 Comments
ThonTaddeo
If they are truly "old" rather than just "worn", it might be an even better idea to sell them to collectors at a premium. If someone might pay Y11,000 for a Y10,000 bill from 50 years ago, that's even more money that can be put toward the people's welfare.
God bless this anonymous donor!
gogogo
Do they have to pay tax on it?
JeffLee
How was it "delivered"? In person? By post? By courier?
Concerned Citizen
God bless the donor. Great to read good news stories like this.
jiji Xx
Toasted Heretic
Lovely story. Hope it's put to good use, indeed.
Brian Wheway
This is a nice heart warming story.
Michael Grant
The bills are not old as in ancient, they are Fukuzawa Yukichis. The more faded ones may only fetch 50% or 25% of face value.
gogogo
Dirty money being put to good use.
Seapig
@Michael Grant
10,000 yen notes going back as far as those featuring Shotoko Taishi are still legal tender, and those are many years older that notes with Fukuzawa. If the note is badly damaged and/or faded the bank will replace it. In any case they would never be worth less than face value.
wtfjapan
The more faded ones may only fetch 50% or 25% of face value.
well if theyre legal currency why would somebody sell an old 10,000yen note for 5000yen or 2500yen thats just palin stupidity, better to send it back to the bank of Japan and have them exchange for new notes with the same face value. currency that cant be verified as legitamate is only worth the paper its printed on , which isnt much.
YuriOtani
It could of been someone or a number of people who saved their money. There are stories finding money after people who have passed away. Then a large amount of money is found.
belligerentfools
@MichealGrant is correct. When the banknotes are pulled apart, the amount of money the bank will redeem depends on how much of the note remains. 100% for anything above two thirds, 50% for over one third, and 25% for over a quarter - irrespective of whether or not the serial number remains.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
So much money, if given to me, I will help as much disadvantage children as I can. This person must be full of guilt . I think it is a gift before his or her parting from the human world. Pls use the money wisely.
Chiara Negretti
i wonder if there is a connection with the 300million yen robbery that went unsolved from the end of the 60's
sf2k
Someone must have passed away and the family donated the bills rather than face questions
extanker
Wow, that's crazy. In the US, as long as you have more than half the bill, you will get a full replacement.
SaikoPhysco
Yeah..... those grand kids of mine.... don't deserve a dime!