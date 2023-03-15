Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/Bet_Noire
national

¥3.997 billion in cash handed in to Tokyo lost and found center in 2022

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says that 3.997 billion yen in cash was handed in to its Lost and Found Center in 2022.

Of the amount, police were able to return 2.95 billion yen to the owners, the department said in a report. Unclaimed money goes to the metropolitan government, the report said.

The report also said that approximately 3.43 million lost items were handed in to police stations last year, which is an increase of 21.9% from 2021. The increase in lost items is attributed to the slowing signs of COVID-19 infections, leading to an increase in people traveling outdoors.

According to the Lost and Found Center, the number of lost items between 2015 and 2019 remained steady at around 4 million. After the pandemic hit, this number sharply declined to 2.8 million in 2020 and 2.81 million in 2021. Lost property cases increased to 3.43 million in 2022, although it did not reach pre-pandemic levels.

Other lost or misplaced items included identification documents, such as driver’s licenses and insurance cards (totaling about 730,000 items). There were also about 390,000 lost commuter passes and stock certificates.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help us make banking in Japan easier for you!

Take our survey and share your experience with Japanese banks in less than 10 minutes!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo