The stroller rental service Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Transportation Bureau
national

’Children’s Smile Spot’ opens in subway station in Tokyo, providing assistance for parents with babies and little children

TOKYO

The Bureau of Transportation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday opened “Children’s Smile Spot,” an area designed to provide support for parents getting around the city with babies and little children, at Ueno-okachimachi Station on the Toei Subway Oedo Line.

Ueno-okachimachi Station already provides several amenities for those going out with babies and toddlers. In February of this year, a nursing room was installed inside the station. In April, it became the first subway station in Japan to offer a stroller rental service.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Transportation Bureau

Children’s Smile Spot includes both of these services, plus a newly installed vending machine, from which parents can purchase childcare products, such as liquid baby formula and disposable diapers. The area will also feature a distinctive design to make it easier to find.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Transportation Bureau

Through initiatives like this, which provides parents and care-givers of young children with peace of mind when they travel, the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation said it hopes to contribute to the fostering of a society that supports and encourages childrearing.

The nursing room is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Transportation Bureau
