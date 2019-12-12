Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seihan Mori, the head priest at Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, draws the character 令 on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

令 chosen as kanji character best representing 2019

4 Comments
KYOTO

The kanji character 令 (rei), meaning beautiful or graceful, has been chosen as the character best representing the sentiment and events in Japan in 2019. The character was one of two characters for 令和 (Reiwa), the new era that began when Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1.

In an event held on Thursday afternoon and broadcast live by some TV stations, Seihan Mori, the head priest at the world-famous Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, drew the character 令 with a large calligraphy brush, whose bristles are the size of a bowling pin, on a huge piece of washi (Japanese paper).

The Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, a Kyoto-based organization that promotes kanji, has conducted the survey nationwide every year since 1995. The foundation said 216,325 submissions were received this year online and by postcard, with 令 garnering 30,427 votes.

The second most popular kanji, with 14,850 votes, was 新 (shin), meaning new, followed by 10,281 for 和 (wa), meaning peace or harmony. Next were 変 (hen or strange) with 7,749 votes and the 2018 kanji of the year 災 (sai or disaster) with 7,302 votes.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

I feel better now, may I have a tax cut? Can my family live without constant pressure? I feel better now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Saw that one a mile away. Works, though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How utterly unsurprising, predictable and boring.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Funny how the English translations by Japanese media always leave off the "command; order; dictation​" interpretation of the character...

https://jisho.org/search/%E4%BB%A4

Official interpretations of kanji are never provided even in Japanese, right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide to Visiting Tokyo Disneyland with Children

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

10 Winter Cocktails To Soothe Your Soul This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon