Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seihan Mori, the head priest at Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, draws the character 密 on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

密 chosen as kanji character best representing 2020

5 Comments
TOKYO

The kanji character 密 (mitsu), meaning close, has been chosen as the character best representing the sentiment and events in Japan in 2020. The character was used in the government’s recommended anti-coronavirus measures of avoiding the 3密 or "3 Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings (密閉, 密集, 密接).

In an event held on Monday afternoon, Seihan Mori, the head priest at the world-famous Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, drew the character 密 with a large calligraphy brush on a huge piece of washi (Japanese paper).

The Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, a Kyoto-based organization that promotes kanji, has conducted the survey nationwide every year since 1995. The foundation said 208,025 submissions were received this year online and by postcard between Nov 1 and Dec 6, with 密 garnering 28,401 votes.

The second most popular kanji with 13,655 votes was 禍 (ka), meaning epidemic, followed by 病 (byo), meaning sick. Next were 新 (shin or new), 変 (hen or strange), 家 (ie or uchi for home) and 滅 (metsu or reduce).

Last year, the character 令 (rei), meaning beautiful or graceful, was chosen. It was one of two characters for 令和 (Reiwa), the new era that began when Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, 2019.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

I dont know about Mitsu, close, I would have suggested 距離 Kyori distance. ( I hope the Kanji is correct)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It has to be one character, not two, to be considered.

密 is the most obvious one for this year. No other kanji comes close.

Brian Wheway

I would have suggested 距離 Kyori distance.

Good suggestion. That's two characters though so I don't think it's possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 I would have suggested 距離 Kyori distance. ( I hope the Kanji is correct)

it is, but I think they are looking for 1 kanji where you have 2.

離 ri or (Hana)reru for separation would work nice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Next were 新 (shin or new), 変 (hen or strange), 家 (ie or uchi for home) and 滅 (metsu or reduce).

I would have chosen 詐欺 to represent the vast wealth transfers upward worldwide from workers to the wealthiest by the pandemic responses. An accurate summation of the meaning of all these characters combined.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel