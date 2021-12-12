金 chosen as kanji character best representing 2021

Seihan Mori, the head priest at Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, draws the character 金 with a large calligraphy brush on a huge piece of washi (Japanese paper) on Monday.

The kanji character 金 (kin), meaning gold or money, has been chosen as the character best representing the sentiment and events in Japan in 2021. The character symbolized Japan’s record haul of 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an event held on Monday afternoon, Seihan Mori, the head priest at the world-famous Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto, drew the character 金 with a large calligraphy brush on a huge piece of washi (Japanese paper).

The Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, a Kyoto-based organization that promotes kanji, has conducted the survey nationwide every year since 1995. The foundation said around 223,000 submissions were received this year online and by postcard between Nov 1 and Dec 6, with 金 garnering 10,422 votes.

金 was also voted the year's kanji in 2000, 2012 and 2016.

The second most popular kanji was 輪 (rin), a part of 五輪 (gorin), meaning Olympics. It got 10,304 votes. Third was 楽 (raku) or fun, followed by 変 (hen), meaning strange. Fifth was 新 (shin or new).

Last year, the most popular character 密 (mitsu), 3密 or "3 Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings (密閉, 密集, 密接).

