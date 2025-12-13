Student formula car design competition helps shape future engineers

Kobe University's car heads out from the pit onto the course in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, on Sept 9.

By Masanobu Rikimaru

A collegiate manufacturing and design competition for small-scale formula-style race cars has helped fuel the growth of Japan's automotive industry by producing future automobile engineers for more than two decades.

The Student Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Japan 2025 was held in September at the Aichi International Exhibition Center in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, with 83 university teams from Japan and overseas competing in the internal combustion vehicle (ICV) and electric vehicle (EV) categories.

While safety is the top priority, vehicles are also evaluated on speed, design, and overall performance.

The student formula SAE competition began in the United States more than four decades ago, driven by the idea that "classrooms alone cannot produce competent engineers."

In Japan, the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan has hosted the annual event since 2003. To participate, students work with businesses and organizations and produce vehicles with their financial and technical support.

Teams submit test drive footage and other data for approval before advancing to static inspections, which assess the validity of cost calculations and design appropriateness, and then to dynamic reviews, featuring on-track racing. Points are awarded throughout, and final rankings are based on total points accumulated.

Some 2,500 students took part in the 2025 competition. This reporter followed Kobe University's ICV team, which included more than 40 members, among them 22-year-old senior student driver Takumi Muroya.

Kobe University, winner of this competition in 2021, began building a new vehicle early in 2025, aiming to reclaim the top spot after finishing third last year.

Test drives began in April, ensuring the team had ample practice for the six-day competition.

Powered by a four-cylinder engine and equipped with a rear wing, the car was completed with support from 71 organizations and companies.

Team members were confident in the vehicle, particularly because of its lowered center of gravity, which improved cornering stability. However, inspections proved more challenging than expected.

The team passed several checks but repeatedly failed the noise test during the first three days. On the fourth day, they modified the muffler to reduce exhaust noise even at the cost of some engine power, because they otherwise would not have been allowed to hit the track. The team passed the inspection on the fifth attempt.

On the fifth day, participants completed endurance runs on a 1-kilometer course, with two drivers each completing 10 laps. Kobe University's car ran smoothly through the first four laps but stalled on the final lap and could not be restarted, forcing the team to retire from the run.

Kobe University ended up finishing 22nd. "We will take the vehicle back with us and dismantle it to figure out the cause of the problem. Otherwise, we will be unable to design a new car," Muroya said.

Teams from China, Thailand, and other countries performed strongly. Japan's Kyoto Institute of Technology won the ICV category for the fourth consecutive year, while Nagoya University claimed first place in the EV category.

Professor Takashi Tsuchiya of Fukui University of Technology, a member of the competition's management committee, emphasized the learning value of the experience.

He noted that students gain important lessons from the challenges they face while designing and building these delicate vehicles. "There are usually no opportunities for people to get involved in producing a car from scratch. I hope participants make use of this rare experience in their future careers," he added.

