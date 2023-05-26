Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M6.2 quake rocks eastern Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Tokyo and surrounding areas of eastern Japan on Friday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 7:03 p.m., registering a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Central Tokyo as well as Yokohama in the neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa observed an intensity of 3.

The quake's focus was at a depth of about 50 kilometers off the east coast of Chiba.

No abnormalities were reported at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant located in Ibaraki, northeast of Tokyo, its operator said.

2 Comments
Be safe folks!

The way that one slowly built in intensity brought back unpleasant memories.

Check your grab bags folks.

