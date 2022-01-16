Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women take part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo temple in Kyoto on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

1,000 women take part in New Year archery event

5 Comments
KYOTO

About 1,000 women took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.

The event was held without spectators because of the coronavirus.

The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a one-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Very nice!

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

And it is good to see that Japan still keeps on their traditional events.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Awesome. Very cool competition and event.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Very nice!

> The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

> And it is good to see that Japan still keeps on their traditional events.

And thankfully they weren't required to wear masks!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Always nice to see people enjoying outdoor events without a mask.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yes awesome !

Congratulations ladies

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo