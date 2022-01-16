1,000 women take part in New Year archery event

About 1,000 women took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.
The event was held without spectators because of the coronavirus.
The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a one-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.
The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Monty
Very nice!
The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.
And it is good to see that Japan still keeps on their traditional events.
CrashTestDummy
Awesome. Very cool competition and event.
Good
And thankfully they weren't required to wear masks!
Asiaman7
Always nice to see people enjoying outdoor events without a mask.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Yes awesome !
Congratulations ladies