national

1,032 shots of COVID-19 vaccine wasted due to freezer malfunction

TOKYO

More than 1,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine went to waste in Japan after storage temperatures deviated from a required range due to a freezer malfunction, the health ministry said on Monday, the country's first such case of wasted vaccines.

Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Feb. 17.

It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, comprising around 1.4 million shots.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of around minus 75 Celsius (minus 103 Fahrenheit).

A medical institution reported that the freezer malfunction had occurred over the weekend, rendering 172 vials of the vaccine, or 1,032 doses, useless, the ministry said.

It declined to identify the name of the medical institution or the manufacturer of the freezer in question, but said the freezer maker would start looking into the cause of the malfunction on Tuesday.

If the Gov't would hurry up and give the Vaccine this wouldn't happen. But instrad they need to take their sweet time just loke everything they do.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of around minus 75 Celsius (minus 103 Fahrenheit).

Good luck maintaining that constantly during the entire supply chain.

How many slightly spoiled batches are being injected into people's arms without them knowing?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It declined to identify the name of the medical institution or the manufacturer of the freezer in question, but said the freezer maker would start looking into the cause of the malfunction on Tuesday.

The vaccines are untested and so are the freezers...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

