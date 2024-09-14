 Japan Today
Tour de Tohoku competitors start their race in Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday. The annual cycling event aims to support recovery from the earthquake-tsunami disaster that hit the region in March 2011. Image: KYODO
national

1,303 cyclists take part in Tour de Tohoku to support reconstruction effort

MIYAGI

The Tour de Tohoku 2024, a bicycle ride along the coast of Miyagi Prefecture to support reconstruction efforts in the area hit by a tsunami following the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, was held on Sunday with 1,303 riders.

Participants from all over the country set off from Ishinomaki in the morning and rode through disaster-stricken areas where signs of damage remain, Kyodo News reported.

Before setting off, participants offered a moment of silence for the victims of the disaster at the starting point. Three courses were set up, and the longest course, 180 km, went around Onagawa, Minamisanriku and Kesennuma. In Minamisanriku, the ride passed near the former disaster prevention office building, a skeletal remnant of the disaster.

At rest areas, soup made with seafood from Sanriku and grilled scallops were served, and there was also interaction with local volunteers.

The event was first held in 2013 and this year marks its 11th time, having been canceled once due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Give it a Japanese name instead of copying the “ Tour de…” ! Too much of westernization in Japan is making it lose its charm while the imbecile foreigners are impressed at small things in Japan which has already existed in their own countries for many many years!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

I’m always astounded by the fact that after 13 years, reconstruction is still not finished. Is it massive incompetence, massive corruption, both, or am I missing something?

Most households in Japan have been paying an extra 2% income tax for more than a decade, and that’s slated to last indefinitely.

What’s up?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I’m always astounded by the fact that after 13 years, reconstruction is still not finished.

Much of the area will be almost void of people in 25 years. Rebuilding is a huge waste of public funds. Just stop pretending that population decline in these areas can be reversed, it cannot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

