1,400 cars remain stranded after heavy snow

About 1,400 cars remained stranded on a main road in Fukui Prefecture on Wednesday as heavy snow continued to hit a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast.

The snow, which has caused havoc to multiple road and train services, is expected to last through Wednesday in the region and the Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of traffic disruption and slippery roads.

The Ground Self-Defense Force continued to remove snow throughout the night to clear the line of vehicles that stretched some 10 kilometers, trapping 1,500 cars at one point in the cities of Awara and Sakai in Fukui Prefecture.

Some 750 GSDF personnel were mobilized to help clear the road and distribute water and food to drivers on Route 8 after cars were unable to move after a large vehicle went off the shoulder of the road and got bogged down.

Five people complaining of fatigue were sent to a medical aid station set up near the main road but they reportedly suffered from no health problems.

As the main national road was swamped by vehicles, Central Nippon Expressway Co offered a toll free service between the Fukui Interchange and the Kaga Interchange on the Hokuriku Expressway running parallel to the road.

Some sections of the Hokuriku Expressway and the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway were forced to shut and a total of 94 trains were canceled due to the snow, according to the road operator and a West Japan Railway Co branch.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 136 centimeters of snow was registered in the city of Fukui, 78 cm in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and 70 cm in Toyama, Toyama Prefecture, all on the Sea of Japan coast.

On Tuesday, heavy snow hit a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, leading to the death of one driver from carbon monoxide poisoning after he was trapped in his car .

At least 27 people sustained minor or serious injuries because of the snow, authorities said.

The snow forced more than 400 schools to close and caused disruptions for bullet trains, airplanes and highways, according to the authorities.

