1,400 cars remain stranded after heavy snow

About 1,400 cars remained stranded on a main road in Fukui Prefecture on Wednesday as heavy snow continued to hit a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast.
The snow, which has caused havoc to multiple road and train services, is expected to last through Wednesday in the region and the Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of traffic disruption and slippery roads.
The Ground Self-Defense Force continued to remove snow throughout the night to clear the line of vehicles that stretched some 10 kilometers, trapping 1,500 cars at one point in the cities of Awara and Sakai in Fukui Prefecture.
Some 750 GSDF personnel were mobilized to help clear the road and distribute water and food to drivers on Route 8 after cars were unable to move after a large vehicle went off the shoulder of the road and got bogged down.
Five people complaining of fatigue were sent to a medical aid station set up near the main road but they reportedly suffered from no health problems.
As the main national road was swamped by vehicles, Central Nippon Expressway Co offered a toll free service between the Fukui Interchange and the Kaga Interchange on the Hokuriku Expressway running parallel to the road.
Some sections of the Hokuriku Expressway and the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway were forced to shut and a total of 94 trains were canceled due to the snow, according to the road operator and a West Japan Railway Co branch.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 136 centimeters of snow was registered in the city of Fukui, 78 cm in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and 70 cm in Toyama, Toyama Prefecture, all on the Sea of Japan coast.
On Tuesday, heavy snow hit a wide area of the Sea of Japan coast, leading to the death of one driver from carbon monoxide poisoning after he was trapped in his car .
At least 27 people sustained minor or serious injuries because of the snow, authorities said.
The snow forced more than 400 schools to close and caused disruptions for bullet trains, airplanes and highways, according to the authorities.© KYODOI
mlg4035
Not a single snow plow to be seen...?
Kidas Dom
This article is out of date missing a lot of information. At least one person has died as of last night.
Wrembreck
Fukui city doesn't get a lot of snow I was told (uncle in law lives there), so this is quite unexpected for them. And like Tokyo they don't have snow ploughs, because there's generally no need for them.
nandakandamanda
Since your tank will run dry after about three hours, assuming full to start with, your heating will cut out in due course, so always carry extra blankets, gloves, hats etc when driving in winter here. And if your tailpipe gets clogged with snow, you could be breathing carbon monoxide as the poor fellow in the article above. A simple car journey must have turned into a freezing nightmare for the people in those 1,500 vehicles.
Reckless
Very sad. I was involved in a similar situation on a road trip in the Sierra Nevadas of California. You might think California is crowded, but get away from the coasts and some mountain roads and you will see no one. We got caught in heavy snow and pulled over to rest with the heat running. I recall we cracked a window just in case. But really there is nothing you can do in such a situation.
Yuko Maeda
Not saying it was warm outside, but certainly he could have opened a window to alleviate the CO2 issue.
Goodlucktoyou
If you live in japan and a have car, always keep the tank full, and have water, emergency food, first aid kit, extra clothes and jumper cables. There are many dangers here.
nandakandamanda
Apparently the snow is so heavy that it is piled high between each car or truck. No way that a snow plough/plow can get in between each of those vehicles. As soon as they clear a gap, the snow comes on hard again... Definitely still an on-going situation.
zichi
I don't understand why they didn't check the weather casts before starting their journeys? This time of the year I always check the overnight temperature and if 1 deg C or less, I turn off my water from the street. Had too many problems with broken pipes.
taj
My family got caught in a situation like this once, when the predicted blizzard hit hours earlier than expected. My mom got out every little while to check the tail pipe and clear snow. We had emergency supplies in the back of the car - blankets, gloves, nuts and chocolate, etc. and very fortunately had a CB radio in the car. Some nearby farmers eventually heard our calls and came in a convoy. Pulled us out with a big tractor. We were then storm-stayed on the farm for 5 more days. As a little kid, it was a great adventure. For my parents, it had been a very hairy night, that turned out lucky.
Reckless
By the way, how would an electric car (the car of the future) hold up in a blizzard? Would the battery keep powering the heater or would the battery get too cold and become useless?
clamenza
If your car is near empty, yeah. If not, there is something seriously wrong with your engine.
For the average motorist, the only dangers you have to worry about is a senile senior going the wrong way on a 1 way street and the like.
Unless you live in the alps, that list is anal retentive. Common sense in waiting out the storm at home or at work should have been enough.
nandakandamanda
clamenza, thanks for that, a kind of relief!
A search of the net shows that a car can run all weekend or more simply idling. (I was imagining driving at a steady 70 mph which really sucks the stuff up. ) So most of these people who spent the night in their cars will have been OK and warm.
FizzBit
This happen to me once. There was a forecast of no blizzard, then driving home it hit and I had to turn back to the town I came from. Then I just kept living the same day over and over and over again.
Educator60
Reckless, “I was involved in a similar situation on a road trip in the Sierra Nevadas of California.”
Me too! Decades ago. Snow was not too terrible right where we were but hundreds of cars were prevented from going forwards or backwards by deep snow in both directions. Having never seen snow before, having very little food or drink with us in the middle of nowhere with no stores or anything other thN trees, and having studied about the Donner Party in elementary school, the situation was somewhat unnerving. About 30 hours later the line of cars finally started moving and we came out okay. Similar experience on a train here in Japan taught me to never get on board without some food and water in my bag. Stay safe everyone
clamenza
the “stranded” were on a main road and I’m sure spent no more than an hour in their cars before simply walking to a nearby house or business.