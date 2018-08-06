Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1,400 guns, 1,200 swords from WWII era found buried at Tokyo elementary school

TOKYO

About 1,400 firearms and 1,200 swords believed to be from the period of World War II were discovered buried at an elementary school in western Tokyo, city officials said Monday.

Grenades, bullets and cannonballs were also found one to two meters underneath the grounds of the Tanashi Elementary School in the city of Nishitokyo.

The discovery of the cache of weapons came during excavation work that began in July linked to the construction of a building, the officials said.

Cooperating with police and the Self-Defense Forces, the city on the outskirts of the capital removed the weapons from the school grounds, they said, adding they were possibly discarded after the end of the war in 1945.

In Japan, unexploded bombs and weapons are still sometimes found, even in residential areas. But it is rare for weapons used by the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army to be recovered in such a large quantity at one time.

1,200 swords... I think they and the other weapons and such were hidden so occupation forces couldn't take them.

I'd like to hear the condition they were found in, were they dumped and buried there as disposal or were they properly protected before being buried in case they could be retrieved later. Historical finds like this can be fascinating.

extanker,

according to the story on the Mainichi website

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20180806/p2g/00m/0dm/083000c

I'd say either the arms were dumped for disposal purposes, or if they were stashed in an attempt at later retrieval, they were done so improperly or for the short term and then whoever did it was unable to get them back later.

They're in pretty bad shape.

David Varnes

A shame, there is something special about Japanese swords.

Okinawa is still a part of Japan, and unexploded ordnance is found quite often here. It will be probably more than a hundred years before it's all found, if ever!

There are still idiotic tourists that try to take unexploded shells, hand grenades, bullets and what not on their flights back home.

