Women shoot arrows during a New Year archery event at Sanjusangendo temple in Kyoto on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

1,600 women take part in New Year archery event

KYOTO

About 1,600 women took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.

The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a one-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

Such a beautiful tradition. Never change Japan.

Wish my boring ass country had events like this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

