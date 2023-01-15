Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman participate in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

1,600 women take part in New Year archery event

0 Comments
KYOTO

About 1,600 women took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.

The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a one-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog