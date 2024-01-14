Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Women shoot arrows at a target at a New Year archery event at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

1,700 new adults take part in archery event

KYOTO

About 1,700 new adults, mostly women, took part in an annual New Year archery event at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.

The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the participants shooting at a one-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

