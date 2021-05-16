Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1,799 suicides reported nationwide in April

TOKYO

The number of reported suicides in Japan in April was 1,799, an increase of 292 compared to the same month last year, the National Police Agency said in a report released on Saturday.

Of the total, 1,192 were male (up 12.1% from April 2020) and 607 female (up 36.7%), the report said. It also said the number of female suicides has increased every month since last June.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest number with 197, followed by Saitama (113), Osaka (112) and Kanagawa (88).

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare partially attributed the increase to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused many people to lose their jobs or suffer a drop in income. It said women have been particularly hard hit financially by the pandemic.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

Sad. This is what happens when a government tries to save the Olympics and not the people.

