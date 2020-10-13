Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1,805 suicides reported in Japan in September

1 Comment
TOKYO

The number of reported suicides in Japan in September was 1,805, an increase of 143 or 8.6% from the same month in 2019, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.

According to the NPA data, of the total, 1,166 were males, which was an increase of 0.4% over September 2019. The total for females -- 639-- was up 27.5% over last year.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list with 194 suicides, followed by Saitama (110), Aichi (109 and Kanagawa (95).

The NPA said the number of suicides nationwide has risen for three consecutive months since July. Health ministry officials say the spike in suicides may be due to depression and anxiety brought on by the coronavirus, as many people have lost their jobs, or others have suffered corona fatigue from being cooped up at home and lost face-to-face contact with friends and family.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

and yet we still have the same old people shouting "Shut it all down!!" for a virus that now has almost the same exact IFR and CFR as the flu with not a single thought for unintended consequences like suicide.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel