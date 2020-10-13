1,805 suicides reported in Japan in September

The number of reported suicides in Japan in September was 1,805, an increase of 143 or 8.6% from the same month in 2019, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.

According to the NPA data, of the total, 1,166 were males, which was an increase of 0.4% over September 2019. The total for females -- 639-- was up 27.5% over last year.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list with 194 suicides, followed by Saitama (110), Aichi (109 and Kanagawa (95).

The NPA said the number of suicides nationwide has risen for three consecutive months since July. Health ministry officials say the spike in suicides may be due to depression and anxiety brought on by the coronavirus, as many people have lost their jobs, or others have suffered corona fatigue from being cooped up at home and lost face-to-face contact with friends and family.





