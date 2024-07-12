 Japan Today
national

1 confirmed dead in search for missing in landslide in western Japan

MATSUYAMA

A woman was confirmed dead in the search for a missing family believed to have been trapped in a landslide in the early hours of Friday in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, local authorities said Saturday.

Two others were also found at the landslide site in Matsuyama, but their conditions were not immediately known.

The missing family -- a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s and their son in his 40s -- were living in a wooden house that collapsed.

The disaster occurred as the weather agency warned of heavy rain mainly in western Japan, calling on people to be on high alert for landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

The landslide site is located at the foot of a mountain where Matsuyama Castle, designated as a national treasure, sits. Soil flowed into nearby homes and apartments and search efforts have continued through the night.

© KYODO

