national

1 dead, 1 injured after mobile crane tips over onto cars in Tokyo

TOKYO

A man died and another was injured on Tuesday after a mobile crane toppled and hit nearby cars at a construction site in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, according to police and firefighters.

The man in his 50s became trapped inside one of the cars and was later confirmed dead. An emergency call reporting the incident was made at around 10 a.m.

The construction site is located in a residential area, about 800 meters northwest of JR Omori Station. Firefighters were seen using heavy machinery to lift the crane.

Those cranes can be very unstable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cranes are supposed to be used with a margin of safety precisely to prevent these kind of accidents, but they still keep happening, is this negligence? some factor impossible to predict?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

