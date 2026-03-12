 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saitama Prefectural Children's Medical Center Image: Wikipedia/waka_77
national

1 dead, 2 critical after possible chemo errors at Saitama children's hospital

3 Comments
SAITAMA

One leukemia patient died and two others remain in critical condition after undergoing chemotherapy injections, a children's hospital near Tokyo said Wednesday.

Saitama Prefectural Children's Medical Center in Saitama reported the cases to police on Tuesday after finding in the patients' spinal fluid a cancer drug that should not have been used in bone marrow cavity injections, it said.

The drug is suspected of causing serious harm to the patients, all three males under age 20, including one younger than 10.

After receiving the injections between January and October of last year, one patient died this February while the two others, including the youngest, remain in critical condition and unconscious, according to the hospital.

The drug, Vincristine, is used in intravenous injections but not marrow cavity injections, because of the known risk of neurological complications, the hospital said.

The hospital has not ruled out the possibility of the cases involving criminal activity. It said the drug had been kept in a locked room.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Why such simple but critical mistakes happened? Is it caused by labor shortage?

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Somebody at the Saitama Prefectural Children's Medical Center needs to own up to their three mistakes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is this a case of a simple mistake or was there malice involved? Like a disgruntled worker?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog