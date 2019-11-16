1 dead, 2 injured after 85-year-old driver crashes into bench

One person was killed and two others injured after an 85-year-old driver crashed his car into a bench in Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said the driver, Mitsuhiro Saito, a resident of Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, appears unable to recall the exact details of the accident which occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a bicycle racetrack.

According to police, Saito was entering the parking lot when he lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a bench. Sadao Kubo, 66, was killed, while two people sustained injuries, Fuji TV reported. One of the injured victims, Mamoru Iino, 57, who suffered a broken collarbone and fractured rib, told reporters, “I didn’t see it coming because my back was to the car. I’m not sure how I managed to avoid a direct hit.”

Police said Saito, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, told them he remembers trying to park his vehicle, but can’t recall anything else. Police believe he may have mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

