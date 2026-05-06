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Photo shows a bus that crashed into a guardrail on the Banetsu Expressway in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
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1 dead, 26 injured as bus runs into expressway guardrail in Fukushima

5 Comments
, Japan

A bus crashed into a guardrail on an expressway in Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 26 other passengers, local police and rescuers said.

The accident occurred on the Banetsu Expressway in Koriyama near the Bandaiatami exit at around 7:40 a.m., they said.

The bus was carrying students from a high school in Niigata, police and other sources said.

The male student who died was thrown out of the bus when it crashed into the guardrail and collided with another car, while three people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the authorities said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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5 Comments
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RIP

Such a tragedy.

Thinking of the parents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well that's going to end their GW on a sour note.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just a couple years ago, the government tightened commercial drivers’ work hours, including longer and more frequent rest times, with the goal of preventing accidents like this.

The law change created a huge driver shortage nationwide, and yet we still get an accident like this.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

the driver couldn't have been playing with a keitai, because the laws about that are so strictly enforced in japan. what could be the cause?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Driving laws are not so strictly observed. They are randomly checked. The only driving laws strictly observed are parking laws. I don't know if trucks and buses are legally required to have tamper-proof drive recorders here.

Also many people use keitais while driving but few get caught.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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