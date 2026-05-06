1 dead, 26 injured as bus runs into expressway guardrail in Fukushima

Photo shows a bus that crashed into a guardrail on the Banetsu Expressway in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday.

A bus crashed into a guardrail on an expressway in Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 26 other passengers, local police and rescuers said.

The accident occurred on the Banetsu Expressway in Koriyama near the Bandaiatami exit at around 7:40 a.m., they said.

The bus was carrying students from a high school in Niigata, police and other sources said.

The male student who died was thrown out of the bus when it crashed into the guardrail and collided with another car, while three people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the authorities said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

© KYODO