1 dead, 3 injured after light car collides with bus in Chiba Pref

The wreckage of a car is seen after it crashed into a bus in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

One person was killed and three others injured after a light car collided head-on with a bus in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the male driver of the car, was thrown out of his vehicle onto the road by the impact. He was declared dead at the scene. The bus driver and two passengers suffered light injuries to their arms and legs.

Police said the accident occurred on a curve while it was raining and are trying to determine which vehicle strayed over the center line.

