1 dead, 3 missing after 2 cargo ships collide off Chiba Pref

A man died and three other crew members were missing after two Japanese cargo ships collided early Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan, the coast guard said.
The 499-ton Sumiho Maru and another 499-ton ship, the Sensho Maru, collided about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture around 2:10 a.m. The Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, sank and four of its five crew, all Japanese, were missing, according to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in Yokohama.
The body of one of the four crew members, Akira Yano, 72, was later found inside the sunken vessel at a depth of about 30 meters and his death was confirmed, the coast guard said.
Visibility was poor in the area at the time of the accident due to fog, the coast guard said, adding the Sensho Maru put out a call for assistance.
All four crew aboard the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, were safe, according to the coast guard.
Hiraku Fujita, 60, the captain of the Sensho Maru that had been carrying about 1,300 tons of steel from Kashima in eastern Japan to the port of Sakai in Osaka Prefecture, was rescued, it said.
The coast guard identified the three missing as Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
madmanmunt
i can't imagine the intensity of such a collision.
Hopes and Prayers.
motown
Sorry but my brother is a ship's navigator and he also sells automatic steerage and navigation systems for ships and boats and this sort of accident simply should not be happening in this day and age. Low visibility? RADAR! Heard of it? Serious negligence involved in this incident.
zichi
For those lost at sea.....
englisc aspyrgend
While I have the utmost sympathy for those who have lost loved ones in this incident, on a properly equipped ship with attentive crew this simply should never have happened.
One has to wonder if the age of the crew was a contributing factor?
zichi
The captain in the wheelhouse is responsible for navigating the ship, not the crew. I think captains are required to be tested every five years to have their license renewed.
3RENSHO
The time of the collision would appear to be a relevant factor...
Bugle Boy of Company B
Probably a lot of people wishing they had insured their shipment.
The Captain
The sea can be a cruel and unforgiving master.
bearandrodent
I find it telling that all the ages of the people listed in the article are over 60. I’m assuming this is another one of those lines of work where there is a labor shortage. If this were an international flagged ship, I would assume the sailors would mostly be Southeast Asian.
WA4TKG
All the thoughtful comments about the Crew....even on Memorial Day.