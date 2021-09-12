2 dead, 4 injured after taxi veers onto sidewalk in Tokyo

A 73-year-old woman was killed and four others including a child were injured Saturday when a taxi accelerated suddenly and mounted a central Tokyo sidewalk, while the taxi driver also later died.

The woman, Kumiko Kobayashi, was struck and killed while walking on the sidewalk in the capital's Chiyoda Ward at around 4:20 p.m. Hitoshi Yamamoto, the 64-year-old driver who was in critical condition after the accident, died in hospital, the police said Sunday.

Police believe the accident might have been triggered by a sudden health problem experienced by the driver, as an emergency signal in Yamamoto's vehicle was activated.

The taxi struck two people riding bicycles -- a man in his 40s and his 9-year-old daughter -- before driving onto the sidewalk and hitting Kobayashi and another woman in her 60s. A passenger of the taxi in his 30s also sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Police said the taxi had stopped at a red light and did not move when the traffic signal turned green. It suddenly lurched forward after the driver of a vehicle behind blew the horn.

It came to a stop after crashing into a tree on the sidewalk without any sign the brakes had been applied, they added.

A witness was quoted by the police as saying Yamamoto seemed to have slumped forward in his seat before the car moved away from the traffic lights.

Editor: The story has been updated to report that the driver has died.

