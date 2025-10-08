 Japan Today
national

1 dead, 4 injured in boat collision on Tokyo canal

TOKYO

One person was killed and four others were injured Wednesday when two workboats collided on a canal in Tokyo, police said.

A 7.3-ton boat with eight crew collided with a barge being pushed by a 4.6-ton boat with two people aboard in the Toyosu district of the capital's Koto Ward around 6:40 a.m., according to the police and coast guard office. An emergency call was received from the Tsukishima district of neighboring Chuo Ward, the police added.

A man in his 50s from the crew of eight was confirmed dead at a hospital, while four others suffered minor injuries.

The two boats belong to the same operator based in Chuo Ward.

