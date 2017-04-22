Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kyodo
national

1 dead, 5 injured after elderly driver loses control of car

SAITAMA

One woman was killed and five other people were injured after an elderly driver lost control of her car in a shopping mall parking lot in eastern Japan, police said Saturday.

Yoshiko Ichikawa, 53, was fatally injured after she was struck by the out-of-control car around 7:55 p.m. Friday in Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, the police said. She was taken to hospital and died on Saturday morning.

The police believe the 76-year-old driver, Ritsuko Chiba, intended to press the brake pedal but mistakenly accelerated before hitting Ichikawa and rear-ending a minivehicle.

Chiba's 82-year-old husband Heiichiro, who was traveling in the car, suffered serious injuries. Chiba and three women inside the minivehicle struck by Chiba's car sustained minor injuries, according to the police.

The government is tightening conditions for renewing drivers' licenses for the elderly in light of frequent accidents involving senior citizens.

© KYODO

There needs to be a system in place for the elderly so they wont have to drive.

more of this in the coming years as Japan age

And another one, without any signs of actions to prevent any further occurance. How many have to fall victim of such... "self-entitlement" of weakening human mind and body, before they fathom they are not supposed to play "game of chance" with the nature???

With the woeful predictability of this kind of accident, there needs to be a drastic and draconian review of who gets to drive over the age of 70.

Condolences to the family Yoshiko Ichikawa, 53.

Many senior citizens are entirely dependent on their cars, especially in rural areas. What measures can practically be provided to replace this dependence, so to prevent the grief that Yoshiko Ichikawa loved ones must be going through, happening again.

I listen to elderly family members in a state of denial, refusing to acknowledge their reaction times and eye sight are crucial for an ability to drive safely. The only option is for family members to take it in turns twice weekly to shuttle them around. A step in the right direction if buses and trams were more pensioner friendly.

The steps on the trams in Kochi are a nightmare for the elderly.

What measures can practically be provided to replace this dependence

Easy - robo-cars. Let's hope they can be rolled out in the next 5-10 years.

A better solution is manual transmission cars.

