1 dead, 5 injured after elderly driver loses control of car

One woman was killed and five other people were injured after an elderly driver lost control of her car in a shopping mall parking lot in eastern Japan, police said Saturday.

Yoshiko Ichikawa, 53, was fatally injured after she was struck by the out-of-control car around 7:55 p.m. Friday in Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, the police said. She was taken to hospital and died on Saturday morning.

The police believe the 76-year-old driver, Ritsuko Chiba, intended to press the brake pedal but mistakenly accelerated before hitting Ichikawa and rear-ending a minivehicle.

Chiba's 82-year-old husband Heiichiro, who was traveling in the car, suffered serious injuries. Chiba and three women inside the minivehicle struck by Chiba's car sustained minor injuries, according to the police.

The government is tightening conditions for renewing drivers' licenses for the elderly in light of frequent accidents involving senior citizens.

© KYODO