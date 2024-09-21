1 dead, 6 missing as heavy rain pounds quake-hit Noto area

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

One person was killed, and at least six are missing after unprecedented rainfall Saturday in Noto, the region in Ishikawa Prefecture that was hit hard by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year's Day, as Japan's weather agency issued an emergency heavy rain warning for the area.

More than 120 millimeters of rainfall per hour was recorded in the morning in Wajima, located in the Noto region of the central Japan prefecture, as linear rainbands, known to bring torrential downpours, formed. It was the heaviest rain the area has experienced since records began.

City authorities in Suzu said one person was killed after a landslide crushed their home.

The fire department in the prefecture's northern area reported that three people are missing after being swept away by rivers in Suzu, Wajima, and Noto, the three municipalities where the warning was issued. Additionally, two people in Noto are seriously injured.

The land ministry office overseeing the Noto region's quake restoration said three workers remain unaccounted for after a landslide at the construction site of a tunnel in Wajima, which was damaged by the Jan. 1 earthquake.

Widespread flooding affected many homes, including eight temporary housing complexes in Wajima and Suzu, where victims of the Noto earthquake are residing.

Around 4,300 households in Wajima, 1,100 in Suzu and 840 in Noto were experiencing power outages as of 5 p.m., according to Hokuriku Electric Power Co.

There have been reports of someone being buried alive in a landslide.

According to the land ministry, more than 16 rivers had overflowed in the prefecture as of 1 p.m. As some levees were damaged by the earthquake on Jan. 1, the agency called for early evacuation, saying flooding could occur even at low water levels.

Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase called on people to act "in consideration of the anticipated dangerous situations," given that structures remain vulnerable in some areas following the powerful earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also warned that atmospheric conditions would become extremely unstable in the northeastern region of Tohoku due to the flow of warm, humid air into a low-pressure system.

The agency urged people to remain vigilant for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers in Tohoku and the Hokuriku region, including Noto, through Sunday.

JR East, which operates bullet trains in the eastern, northeastern and central areas, decided to suspend some of its Yamagata Shinkansen services in Tohoku from Saturday morning until the final train.

Highways and roads were closed in various places amid the heavy rain. In the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions, precipitation during the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday was forecast to reach up to 180 mm, the agency said.

© KYODO