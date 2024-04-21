1 dead, 7 missing after 2 MSDF helicopters crash in Pacific during night training

Two Japanese navy helicopters carrying eight crew members crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during a nighttime training flight after possibly colliding with each other, the country's defense minister said Sunday. One crew member who had been recovered from the waters was later pronounced dead, while rescuers searched for seven others who were still missing.
The two SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self-Defense Force were carrying four crew each and lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island about 600 kilometers south of Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but officials believe the two helicopters “highly likely” collided with each other before crashing into the water, Kihara said.
He added his ministry will suspend training flights for all SH-60s for now.
The navy chief of staff, Adm. Ryo Sakai, said the trainings will be suspended until the accident's cause is determined and preventive measures are adopted.
Rescuers have recovered a flight data recorder, a blade from each helicopter, and fragments believed to be from both choppers in the same area, signs that the two SH-60Ks were flying close to each other, Kihara said. Officials will analyze the flight data to try to determine what led to the crash.
Search and rescue efforts for the missing crew were expanded Sunday, with the MSDF and Air Self-Defense Force together deploying 12 warships and seven aircraft. Japan Coast Guard patrol boats and aircraft also joined the operation.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in a message on social platform X that the U.S. had offered to help with the search and rescue.
“We will stand together, side by side, with our friend and ally, Japan. My thoughts are with the crew members, and their families and friends during this challenging time,” he said.
The helicopters, twin-engine, multi-mission aircraft developed by Sikorsky and known as Seahawks, were modified and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. They were on nighttime anti-submarine training in the waters, Kihara said. One lost contact at 10:38 p.m. and sent an automatic emergency signal a minute later. They lost contact about 270 kilometers east of Torishima island.
Only one distress signal called an emergency locator transmitter was heard — another sign the two helicopters were near the same place, because their signals use the same frequency and could not be differentiated, Kihara said.
One helicopter belonged to an air base in Nagasaki, and the other to a base in Tokushima prefecture.
The SH-60K aircraft is usually deployed on destroyers for anti-submarine warfare, but is also used for search and rescue and other missions. Japan has about 70 of the modified helicopters.
Saturday’s training only involved the Japanese navy and was not part of a multinational exercise, defense officials said. They said no foreign aircraft or warships were spotted in the area.
Japan, under its 2022 security strategy, has been accelerating its military buildup and fortifying deterrence in the southwestern Japanese islands in the Pacific and East China Sea to counter threats from China’s increasingly assertive military activities. Japan in recent years has conducted its own extensive naval exercises as well as joint drills with its ally the United States and other partners.
The navy chief of staff said Saturday's training was part of routine anti-submarine warfare drills involving MSDF warships, submarines and Seahawks.
The crash comes a year after a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Blackhawk crashed off the southwestern Japanese island of Miyako, due to an engine output problem known as “rollback,” leaving all 10 crew members dead, which shocked the nation. In 2017, a Japanese navy SH-60J, an earlier generation Seahawk, crashed during a nighttime flight training off Aomori due to human error.
Saturday's crash and possible collision also recalled a July 2021 nighttime training off the southern island of Amamioshima, where two SH-60s had a minor collision, both suffering blade damage, but causing no injuries.
Following that collision, the MSDF introduced a set of preventive measures. Sakai said Saturday's crash could have been prevented if all those measures were adequately followed.
In the U.S., a fatal crash of a MH-60S Seahawk during training off California in 2021 was attributed to mechanical failure from unsuspected damage during maintenance, according to the Navy.
Japan’s NHK public television said no weather advisories were issued in the area at the time of Saturday’s crash© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
37 Comments
Login to comment
Jtsnose
When running such late night training . . . perhaps best to have a backup vehicle near by?
sakurasuki
Again? So once every year?
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-finds-crashed-military-helicopter-recovers-five-bodies-kyodo-2023-04-16/
Meiyouwenti
Lost two choppers at the same time. There must be something fundamentally wrong with US designed aircraft.
Spitfire
Hope for the best.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Oh so now it is even the US design. Nice stretch.
wallace
I hope they will be found soon.
Fighto!
Shocking news to wake up to. May all 8 crew members be found safe ASAP.
Dave Fair
MeiyouwentiToday 07:59 am JST
hmmmmm, 2 of the same aircraft go down at the same time at the same location......, hmmmmm....., yes must be the aircraft design flaw! What are the odds......hmmmm? How about pilot error?
WoodyLee
Sad. let us Hope they at least find and rescue the crew.
Ken Holcomb
Absolute ignorance and likely bigotry on display here.
Flying at night over open water at likely low elevation is a dangerous and difficult task.
Also both choppers did not go down at the same time. Read the article. The second one went down 25 minutes after the first, indicating they may have been searching for the first one after losing contact.
The article says there were no weather advisories issued for the area at the time, but as anyone who has ever been to sea knows, the weather can change dramatically very quickly.
Finally, since the two America haters above are more concerned with unsubstantiated claims of bad equipment, I'd like to offer my prayers for the safe return of all 8 crew members.
Nicolò
Military helicopters are prone to crashes, not just in Japan but in general. The nature of the missions requires them to fly at low altitudes, and their engines are much less powerful than jets. If they make a mistake or have bad luck, they have little chance of recovering.
OssanAmerica
Or maybe there is something fundamentally wrong with Mitsubuishi Heavy Industries who manufactured them.
JMSDF has over 80 SK-60 variants in operation since 1991.
Justin F. Kayce
Anyone else designing vert lift aircraft with better safety records? I'll wait. (Grabs popcorn)
Desert Tortoise
Sigh. These are anti submarine helicopters with dipping sonar. It is normal to prosecute a submarine contact with two helicopters. One can have the sonar in the water listening, getting a bearing to the sub while the other helo runs down that bearing and drops sonobuoys in the water along that bearing trying to refine their datum. This keeps up tag teaming the sub until they are close enough to use the sonar in an active mode. On active mode the sonar operater has bearing and range. The other helo will fly over where the helo with the sonar in the water says it is, confirm the sub's presence with its MAD (Magnetic Anomaly Detector) gear and if MAD confirms the sub is below, drop torpedos, or if it's an exercise simulate the drop. But it takes two helos to prosecute a sub successfully and from experience the JMSDF helicopter crews are among the best in the world at ASW.
Desert Tortoise
For those of you who have never done this, putting your sonar in the water at night requires use of an auto hover feature. The pilot flies at 150 feet above the water as indicated on a radar altimeter, 60 knots (varies by aircraft type but 60 knots is typical), punches a button on the console and lets the helicopter fly itself into a stable hover 40 feet (12-13 meters) above the water. There are three doppler radars on the belly of the helicopter that sense motion relative to the sea surface that tell the autopilot what to do to keep the helo over one spot. The pilot has an instrument in the cockpit to help them reference where the helicopter is drifting and can manually correct a drift, over riding the auto pilot. Granted the stuff I flew as much older but George, our name for that auto pilot has tried to kill me a few times. On the few occasions George tried I was lucky it was daylight and nice weather. If it had been dark and rainy we'd have probably gone swimming. Sitting there in a nice 40 foot hover when suddenly the collective slams to the deck! Recovered at about 10 feet off the water. Like I said, I was lucky.
You also have two helicopters maneuvering in the dark trying to get over a sub and sink it. It's dark, you often cannot see the sea surface and your playmate might be in a blind spot. Situational awareness is critical and in the rush to chase down a sub sometimes people get excited.
garymalmgren
Some information on the SH 60K helicopter.
https://www.mhi.co.jp/technology/review/pdf/e425/e425208.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sikorsky_SH-60_Seahawk
Alongfortheride
At first read you would think perhaps the 2 of them collided with each other but then the story says they lost contact 25 minutes apart. Very odd.
Mike_Oxlong
RESCUERS were still searching for the other seven bodies. What is the Japanese obsession with the word "officials"?!
Brian Wheway
Dessert tortoise, that's a good explanation, one of my first thoughts was they clipped each other, but as I read the article, I am wondering if it could have been a bird strike where migrating birds got sucked into the engines, either way I hope the crew got out and get picked up safely
OssanAmerica
Mike_OxlongToday 11:25 am JST
With all the information the article gives concerning 1 dead 7 missing chopper crew, that is what bothers you?
"Officials" is often used to mean "Authorities" in translationed articles. It's not a "Japanese obsession" it's a translation practice.
Jonathan Prin
2 choppers disappear and one distress call heard but officials keep for themselves what happened...
Some failure anyway whether mechanical, human or worse attacked and lost their battle.
At that rate of casualties during peace time and minimal size of army compare to many countries, attrition is too high to be bearable in the near future.
@deserttortoise
Always nice to get some deep knowledge, thank you. I wonder your thoughts about the cause of the two crashes. It can't remain a mystery.
AlternativeOpinion
night flying training is very dangerous, especially in formations. RIP all those that didn't make it
odoriko
Maybe they did detect a sub, which retaliated with an electromagnetic noise weapon to interfere with the altitude sonar causing one or both helo to crash. Hope they get the black boxes.
puregaijin
Terrible news. Praying for those not found yet.
JJE
Clearly a midair collision at night. The 25 minutes mentioned earlier is no longer a factor.
MiuraAnjin
JT’s comment section has its detractors but insights from posters like DT above proves the value of an open forum. It would take Kyodo, AP or Reuters days to get that level of relevant, detailed information.
Thanks as always DT.
Agent_Neo
Unlike the Osprey, there has been no advice to stop its operations, probably because China does not see this helicopter as a threat.
JboneInTheZone
If you actually read the article you’d have know the two that crashed were manufactured and modified in Japan
Desert Tortoise
So losing contact might not mean the helo crashed. We know the first helo declared an emergency and subsequently there was loss of contact but I would have to know more to know what that means. I have lost my radios in flight but was able to resolve that problem and re-establish radio contact with flight controllers. I would have to know the nature of the emergency and why there was a loss of contact. It might be the second helo was flying alongside the first during its emergency trying to guide it back to its ship or a land base. The first helo had to ditch and the second was lost trying to rescue the crew of the first? Maybe the first helo was having a control problem and flew into the second, causing both to crash? Just guessing. Need more information to know for sure.
Desert Tortoise
PLAN subs sure see them as a threat. Dipping sonar ASW helos are their most dangerous adversary and Japan's SH-60Ks are among the best of that breed.
CanuckNikkei
I pray this ends better than current information indicates.
Desert Tortoise
If there were no survivors found immediately after the crash there won't be survivors. If you can't extricate yourself from the sinking helicopter in a matter of seconds you aren't going to survive. Take from someone who has taken many a blindfold goggled ride in the "helo dunker".
Desert Tortoise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnXpya7YSPw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMhEr3INbMA
We used to ride the helo dunker pretty regularly. One year the Air Force decided to send their Pave Low HH-53 crews through the training. For us Navy types it was a day off at the pool, but you should have seen the blood drain from the faces of the Air Force pilots when they saw that thing roll over and were told they would have to get out with blacked out Speedo goggles over their eyes. Good times.
But seriously, you watch this and you can see what crews face ditching a maybe breaking up helo in the water in the dark. Good luck maintaining orientation, finding an exit and then finding the surface.
diobrando
Osprey again...like boeing, something is wrong with US designer.
Desert Tortoise
SH-60K is a largely Japanese design. Compared to the US model the fuselage is longer and taller. The rotor blades are a Japanese design as is the main rotor gearbox, uprated to handle more power. The engines too are more powerful. The sonar and electronics are Japanese as well. Not much of the SH-60K is shared with the US Navy's MH-60R other than their mission and both are used off destroyers.
Sven Asai
It's more an educational issue and I am sure most of the kindergarten and school students have still the simple knowledge at hand which we adults often forget or intentionally ignore. So let's repeat here only the very basics. We are human beings and land mammals. We are no birds in the air and we are no fish in the water and even more we are also not a combination of both, flying over sea. And although we potentially can challenge all those limitations, we will then have to pay a very high and deadly price for the violations. Ask your biology teacher for more details.
Agent_Neo
@Desert Tortoise
The Osprey is an extremely capable helicopter, so if an accident occurs, the Japanese media will immediately make a fuss about how dangerous it is. Of course, China's influence is behind this.
Even on this site, the article about the Osprey crash received many comments, all of which emphasized the dangers of the Osprey. That's ironic lol
Since it is not a helicopter that can be used to transport troops, it seems that the comments are not all negative.