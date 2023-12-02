Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Worker killed in chemical factory explosion in Niigata

1 Comment
NIIGATA

A 56-year-old worker has died with two others sustaining light injuries following an explosion at a chemical plant in Japan's Niigata Prefecture on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Senji Watanabe and two other male co-workers in their 30s and 40s, respectively, were cutting pipes at chemical maker Denka Co's plant in Itoigawa on Japan's coast facing the Sea of Japan when the explosion occurred, local police and firefighters said.

An emergency call made Wednesday morning said there was a small explosion at the plant, resulting in at least one injured person, adding that Watanabe was showing no vital signs when he was taken to the hospital.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Expo 2023

The leading showcase for companies looking to hire foreign employees in Japan. Connect with employers, learn about new services relevant to your life and make new friends in the foreign community!

December 2, 2023 (Sat). Akiba Square, Tokyo. Sign up now for a chance to win an Amazon gift card!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

What happened to Japan rigorous quality and standard?

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-41578940

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog