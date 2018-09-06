1 dead, at least 32 missing after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, killing one man, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.
A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsuma could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. About 100 people suffered injuries, while at least 32 people were reported missing.
There were widespread power outages and blocked roads, NHK said. An 82-year-old man died after falling down the stairs at his home during the quake, Japanese media reported.
The quake, which struck at 3:08 a.m., posed no tsunami risk, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck at a depth of 37 kms about 68 kms southeast of Sapporo.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arriving at his office before 6 a.m., told reporters his government had set up a command centre to coordinate relief and rescue. Abe said saving lives was his government's top priority.
The Tomari Nuclear Power Station suffered a power outage but was cooling its fuel rods safely with emergency power, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Operator Hokkaido Electric Power Co reported no radiation irregularities at the plant, which has been shut since shortly after a massive 2011 earthquake, Suga told a news conference.
A fire broke out at a Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co plant in the city of Muroran but has largely been brought under control, NHK said, quoting local officials.
A row of houses could be seen slanting at odd angles, leaning against one another in one town, while roof tiles and water covered floors at New Chitose Airport. Many schools were closed, and some 2.95 million homes were without power, NHK said.
A series of smaller shocks, including one with a magnitude of 5.4, followed the initial temblor, the Meteorological Agency said. Agency official Toshiyuki Matsumori, at a early morning news conference, warned residents to take precautions for potential major aftershocks in coming days.
Shinkansen bullet trains were halted in some areas of Hokkaido, NHK said.
NHK Footage showed a crumbled brick wall and broken glass in a home, and quoted local police as saying some people were trapped in collapsed structures.
Self-Defense Force members were shown looking for damage on a rural road that was blocked by fallen trees.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
29 Comments
Login to comment
Strangerland
Jesus, rough year for Japan.
Hopefully this hasn't resulted in any deaths.
thepersoniamnow
6.7 is a very large quake!
I hope the people are alright.
Yubaru
Be safe folks! Thoughts are with you!
Walt E
2018 been an awful year...can't wait for this year to be over.
Alex Hutchins
That's a big number....I'm glad damage and injuries are low, at least from what we hear now.
MikeH
Four aftershocks of 5.3 / 4.8 / 4.3 / 5.4 were recorded in the last 3 hours... Also yesterday a 5.4 was recorded in Ibaraki! Stay safe people and be prepared for bigger ones!
gogogo
Wow mother nature is brutal on Japan this year.
Schopenhauer
It is difficult to think Japan does not go broke - earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, flood, landslide etc. that happen every year all over Japan. Compared with other countries, the money Japan has to spend for natural disasters may be appalling.
Educator60
Not in Hokkaido, but in Northern Tohoku and we were woken up twice, by the first and then one of the aftershocks. Normally I am straightaway to the front door to ride out quakes. But this time I was still so exhausted from the typhoon that passed through Monday night that I was still struggling to get up by the time the quakes ended. No damage but for us but the first especially seemed longish, one of the longer we’ve felt since 3.11. Hoping our elderly relatives in Hokkaido are okay but can’t get through to them yet.
There will be more aftershocks, people in the affected areas should be especially careful. Good luck.
Laguna
Another tragedy. From Kumamoto, hopes that no lives have been lost, the aftershocks are gentle, and recovery is rapid.
kohakuebisu
Stay safe everyone. Fingers crossed that the main event has passed, but it would be wise to stay on your guard.
40km is pretty shallow, so that means concentrated localized damage. The epicenter is inaka, so the measuring equipment will be more spread out than in an urbanized area. The Japanese "shindo", i.e., how much the surface shakes, is actually the most meaningful way to measure an earthquake and give ordinary folks an estimate of the likely damage. With localized quakes in particular, you can have big differences in the same town. From the images of Sapporo, it looks like some people there got hit with more than the shindo number on the map.
Silvafan
Let's hope that this will be the last serious natural disaster this year. Like Schopenhauer said, the government department in charge of managing the natural disaster response is working overtime this year.
Educator60
Chitose Airport (Sapporo) will be closed for a while due to damage to the terminal building. And the train service through the Seikan Tunnel also out for now.
Looks like we’re going to be seeing some fatalities as they get a grasp on the extent of the situation.
IronBeard
Pretty big shake here in otaru and no water or electricity yet.
Educator60
“A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi”
I believe you mean Atsuma? 厚真町
Moderator
Yes, thank you. That has been corrected.
daito_hak
Actually its a power blackout on all Hokkaido since 3:00 am.
gelendestrasse
Hope you all are OK. It's been a mess of a year, agreed.
papigiulio
Wow, typhoon one day ago followed up by a big earthquake. Japan can't seem to catch a break. Hope this is not the lead up to another big one.
OssanAmerica
This is the worst earthquake I've ever heard of in Hokkaido. I fear that with so much spread out recovery will take some time. This is really big.With Shinchitose Airport out and Rails down people trying to get out are really stuck. Don't know if remote airports like Memanbestu are operating.
zain
I really hope everyone in Hokkaido is fine. i wish people always be given a patient heart, through all this
Jalapeno
seems single family homes suffer the most damage in disasters here. Don't know if construction material these days is any better than 20 or 30 years ago.
Hakman
I'm in Hokkaido. We're without power (thank goodness wifi is working) and have no idea when we'll get it back. Had to drive somewhere this morning; first time I've ever done that with total traffic-light loss.
So far so good, but I hope we don't have to go too long without power. We still have running water ... for the time being. Hopefully we'll be back to civilized living soon.
Wakarimasen
Stranger
Feels like a rough year for the world. Bad storms all over, earthquakes, volcanic activity, drought.
Maybe Gaia finally waking up and reacting to the damage her parasites are doing to her.
kohakuebisu
OssanAmerica
There was a big quake off Okushiri in 1993.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993_Hokkaid%C5%8D_earthquake
If I remember correctly the fires were caused by kerosene tanks. The area is a fishing port and squid fishing uses (or used to use) boats with big oil-powered lights to lure the squid to the surface. If you ever get a ferry on the Japan Sea, you can see squid boats from miles away. The tanks by the port ruptured and caught fire during the quake.
IronBeard
Hokkaido update: phone towers are running out of battery so we will have no connectivity soon. Reception already faltering. Water will be cut off in the next 30-60 min. Let’s see how long it takes to get things working. Local friends say they’ve never had anything like this before so may be a while.
Haaa Nemui
Going for the best for all you guys in the area.
Stay safe everybody.
PTownsend
Hearts out to all in Hokkaido. Thank you to all emergency personnel, all personnel trying to restore utilities, and all who are volunteering to help their neighbors. I wonder how the flat roof houses held up in comparison with those with pitched roofs.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japan the safest country to visit to find unsafe natural disaster, how to balance it well?