1 dead, at least 32 missing after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido

People sit outside in Sapporo's Chuo Ward after the power was cut off following an earthquake in Hokkaido on Thursday morning.,

By William Mallard

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, killing one man, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.

A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsuma could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. About 100 people suffered injuries, while at least 32 people were reported missing.

There were widespread power outages and blocked roads, NHK said. An 82-year-old man died after falling down the stairs at his home during the quake, Japanese media reported.

The quake, which struck at 3:08 a.m., posed no tsunami risk, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck at a depth of 37 kms about 68 kms southeast of Sapporo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arriving at his office before 6 a.m., told reporters his government had set up a command centre to coordinate relief and rescue. Abe said saving lives was his government's top priority.

The Tomari Nuclear Power Station suffered a power outage but was cooling its fuel rods safely with emergency power, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Operator Hokkaido Electric Power Co reported no radiation irregularities at the plant, which has been shut since shortly after a massive 2011 earthquake, Suga told a news conference.

A fire broke out at a Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co plant in the city of Muroran but has largely been brought under control, NHK said, quoting local officials.

A row of houses could be seen slanting at odd angles, leaning against one another in one town, while roof tiles and water covered floors at New Chitose Airport. Many schools were closed, and some 2.95 million homes were without power, NHK said.

A series of smaller shocks, including one with a magnitude of 5.4, followed the initial temblor, the Meteorological Agency said. Agency official Toshiyuki Matsumori, at a early morning news conference, warned residents to take precautions for potential major aftershocks in coming days.

Shinkansen bullet trains were halted in some areas of Hokkaido, NHK said.

NHK Footage showed a crumbled brick wall and broken glass in a home, and quoted local police as saying some people were trapped in collapsed structures.

Self-Defense Force members were shown looking for damage on a rural road that was blocked by fallen trees.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.