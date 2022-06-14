1 in 4 singles in 30s not willing to marry: Japan gov't survey

One in four singles in their 30s who have never been married in Japan said they have no desire to tie the knot, citing such reasons as concerns over a loss of freedom and associated housework and financial burdens, a government survey showed Tuesday.
The findings of the survey on marriage and income were cited in the government's white paper on gender equality, which also noted that the number of marriages in 2021 dropped to around 514,000, the lowest in the postwar period, on the basis of preliminary data.
Noting that the forms families take have diversified as they include people who are unmarried or divorced or in common-law relationships, the government called for policies and measures to be focused on individuals rather than households, with a view to revising the tax deduction for spouses and other steps.
The survey conducted last December to January, with responses from 20,000 people in their 20s to 60s, showed that 54.6 percent of men and 62.6 percent of women in their 30s were married, according to the white paper approved by the cabinet.
Among singles who have never been married, 46.4 percent of both men and women in their 30s said they hope to tie the knot, while 26.5 percent of men and 25.4 percent of women want to remain single.
Among singles in their 20s, 19.3 percent of men and 14.0 percent of women gave that answer.
The most common reason cited by men and women in both age groups for not getting married was wanting to remain free.
By gender, more women than men said they do not want to shoulder the burden of housework, childcare and nursing care marriage often entails while more men than women cited a lack of financial ability and job insecurity as reasons for shunning marriage.
More women than men, meanwhile, cited not wanting to change their surnames on becoming married and the procedures involved in doing so. Japan's Civil Code and family register law require the use of a single surname by family members, and it is customary, although not legally required, for a wife to take her husband's surname.
A separate white paper said that Japan is seeing a decline in its birthrate due to the spread of the coronavirus and that this could continue to fall below pre-pandemic levels, calling for online measures to support marriage and childcare.
The number of babies born in the country dropped to 811,604 in 2021, hitting a record low for the sixth consecutive year and sliding at a faster pace than the government estimated in 2017.
Combined with the decline in marriages, "There is a view that the number of births may fall below the level expected under normal circumstances in the medium to long term," the white paper on measures to address declining birthrates said.
The white paper pointed out the need to create an environment in which young people can marry and raise children with peace of mind.
Among specific measures, the white paper also called for helping nonregular workers find secure jobs.© KYODO
13 Comments
Login to comment
CAPTAIN
With the current work culture, this is not a surprise.
obladi
speaking just for myself, relationship judgment in the 30s is not always the best. Better to take time and find the right person.
Garthgoyle
For those in the previous article about this issue saying that this Japan and their system and that foreigners shouldn't complain, Japan don't change blah... These are Japanese not happy with their pre-historic system. Should they just keep quiet too?
The Nomad
Understandable when you see that at least one of the two is unhappy after a few years of marriage. Why give up your freedom or happiness if you know it's bound to be like that
Velius
@obladi
Sure, wait until your 40s or 50s to find the right person, then forget about kids. It’s madness.
People used to get married in their 20s and were totally fine, indeed the people I know who’ve been married since that age are consistently stable in their marriages compared to today’s couples who have “dealbreakers” up the wazoo, and will divorce on the slightest of upsets.
Cricky
If the government actually had any interest in the populations happiness, rather then being focused on making wheezing company directors happy. These stories would not be told. 30yo should be in a position to have a family, younger would be better but decade by decade, in Japan next year the story will be 40yo not willing to get married. How can you when just paying the bills, the multi layer tax system leaves you telling your parents gomenasi I have no money but work 6 days a week. Can I eat a cup noodle mum?
finally rich
the women are fine but japanese man lack testosterone, they don’t attract the opposite sex, marriage and kids here seem more like a rpg game, seriously, they even resort to those complicated behavioral charts and graphs to tell who they are and what is the best “match”, totally out of nintendo ds. No wonder women flock to those “cultural exchange” events, at least they can talk with real people instead of calculating people’s character on a piece of paper
Chabbawanga
@Rich
Ooof
Godan
This means basically one thing in Japan: a stable income. And I fear those days are gone and many young people will be working part-time their whole lives. I hate to say it, but can you imagine Mrs. Suzuki’s face when her daughter says she’s engaged to marry a Uber delivery guy?
Japan has become a country of haves and have-nots in terms of children (and stable work). And this is no accident either. Many a LDP policy decision over the past 30 years have made this a reality as they support the rich who only want to become richer.
didou
Free union is also a solution.
More and more young will chose that way, a family without tying the knot
dbsaiya
Enjoy your freedom all you want, that's good. Just don't do it at the expense of your parents. Don't have mom cook, clean and do your laundry. Japan had a better start thinking about how to care for the aged free folk.
tmarie
It’s funny how an article about Japanese not wanting to marry suddenly becomes a thread about how awesome foreign men supposedly are and how Japanese women want them despite the fact that more Japanese MEN are married to non-Japanese women. But let’s not let facts disrupt the foreign men here thinking all women want them.
virusrex
If the government thinks marriage should be promoted then it is doing a terrible job. There have been many things it could be doing to facilitate and give advantages so people can formalize their relationship without so many worries about the future, but every chance is wasted and sometimes it seems the government is actively working to promote people to remain single.