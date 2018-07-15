Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1 man killed, another in coma after being hit by truck on highway

TOCHIGI

A 77-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man seriously injured when their car, which had stopped on a highway due to a flat tire, was hit by a truck in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on National Route 119, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car, with three men, from the same construction company, stopped on the side of the highway after they got a flat tire.

The three men got out of the car and were replacing the tire when a truck driven by a 52-year-old man rear-ended their car. The 77-year-old man suffered extensive injuries and died later in hospital, while the 21-year-old man is in a coma, police said. The third man in the car, aged 58, and the truck driver were uninjured.

The truck driver was quoted by police as saying he saw the car too late and applied the brake but couldn’t stop in time.

