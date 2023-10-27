Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Local staff prepare crimson sea bream, one of the sample fish from Fukushima, for analysis of radioactivity as a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with scientists from China, South Korea and Canada observing, at Marine Ecology Research Institute in Onjuku, Chiba Prefecture, on Oct 20. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
About 1 million nuisance calls made to Japan embassy in China over Fukushima

BEIJING

Around 1 million nuisance calls have been made to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing since the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea began in late August, Japanese government sources said Friday.

Tokyo has repeatedly asked the Chinese government to deal with the calls, saying they impede operations at the embassy, but the situation has yet to improve, according to the sources.

On the back of growing anti-Japan sentiment in China amid Beijing's fierce opposition to the discharge, the daily number of harassing calls received by the embassy peaked at more than 40,000 on Aug. 25, a day after the release started, and has stayed at around 15,000 per day recently, they said.

In most cases, callers harshly criticize Japan over the water release or remain silent. The calls have also included bomb threats, the sources said.

Japanese Ambassador to China, Hideo Tarumi, addressed the harassing calls and emphasized the necessity of "recovering our senses" to enhance bilateral relations in his speech at a forum held in Beijing last week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference Friday that China has "always protected the safety of embassies" in accordance with the law, as well as "the legitimate rights and interests of foreign citizens in China."

In response to the water discharge, China imposed a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products.

You'd think China might have made their point by now.

What a complete waste of everyone's time and breath.

Block any call coming from a Chinese number. Official correspondence can continue on official channels.

That is not surprising. There is always someone in a group who thinks others are answerable to them. Scale that up to the size of China. Wola! A million nuisance calls.

Childish behavior from China, but wholly expected. They haven't managed to extract any political concessions from Japan, so they stomp their feet and resort to juvenile acts like this. Japan is handling the release in a 100% correct manner, with transparent international monitoring:

https://japantoday.com/category/national/iaea-wraps-up-safety-review-of-fukushima-treated-water-discharge

Tokyo has repeatedly asked the Chinese government to deal with the calls

...but this is a waste of time, since the calls are being made at the Chinese government's direction.

On the back of growing anti-Japan sentiment in China

...that is driven by the CCP for its own political reasons, such as creating external enemies to distract from the dire state of China's economy and unemployment.

amid Beijing's fierce opposition to the discharge

...that is for purely political reasons, and absolutely nothing to do with safety.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

...simply regurgitated a ton of lies, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespeople always do.

China: always creating problems; never willing to work constructively on solutions.

The Chinese government can always utilize their huge 5-cent armee to harrass anyone they want

Despicable behaviour from the Chinese - but we all are accustomed to that now.

Just ignore them and anything they have to say.

The Japanese Embassy should institute a toll number so that all calls coming in from within China will cost the caller. I bet all of them would just hang up aftter the recorded message letting them know.

