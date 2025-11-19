One man dead after massive fire burns over 170 buildings in Oita

Photo taken on Wednesday morning shows an area in Oita City affected by a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday night.

More than 170 buildings were damaged in a massive fire that swept through a dense residential area in the southwestern Japan city of Oita overnight, leaving one person dead, local authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze over 12 hours after the fire in the city's Saganoseki port district was reported to police on Tuesday. Up to 180 people were evacuated at one stage, according to the authorities.

Police confirmed the death of one person found at the site of the fire on Wednesday and are trying to identify the body as that of a 76-year-old man who remains missing, they said.

The Self-Defense Forces were asked by the Oita prefectural government to respond to the blaze, which consumed around 48,900 square meters and spread to a forested area.

Oita Mayor Shinya Adachi told reporters he did not expect the fire to cause further damage.

Shogo Fujikawa, a senior official of the Oita prefectural government, said, "The smoke is decreasing and (we're moving) toward bringing the situation under control," but he cautioned against making assumptions.

The central government also set up a liaison center at the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged on the social media platform X that her government will provide "maximum support in coordination with local governments."

Up to 350 houses were without power, according to Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co.

The fire, which was reported to police at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, began in the residential area located northeast of Saganoseki fishing port. A strong wind advisory was issued near the area on Tuesday afternoon, according to a regional branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© KYODO