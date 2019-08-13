1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by father

A one-year-old boy died after being hit by a car driven by his father in Takanabe, Miyazaki Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aoi Ishikawa was hit by the car on the road in front of his home. The infant hit his head on the pavement and was rushed to a hospital in Miyazaki City, where he died about two hours later.

Police said Aoi’s father told them he started the car’s engine in the driveway and started moving out without noticing where his son was.

