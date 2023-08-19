1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by father

A one-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car driven by his 30-year-old father in Togo, Aichi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at the family’s home at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The boy’s mother called 119 and the boy was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

The boy, his sibling and their parents had just returned from an outing when the boy got out of the car in the apartment building car park. His father got into another car and was moving it forward when he hit his son who had wandered in front of the car.

