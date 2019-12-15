Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by mother

0 Comments
NIIGATA

A one-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car driven by his mother in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, on Saturday. 

According to police, the accident occurred on the road right in front of the family’s home at around 12:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. A member of the family called 119 immediately after the incident. The boy, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was rushed to hospital. However, he died due to severe head injuries.

Police said the mother, Mika Kawabe, 21, told them she was backing her minivan out onto the road but was unaware that her son, Kira was behind her.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining