1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by mother

A one-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car driven by his mother in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred on the road right in front of the family’s home at around 12:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. A member of the family called 119 immediately after the incident. The boy, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was rushed to hospital. However, he died due to severe head injuries.

Police said the mother, Mika Kawabe, 21, told them she was backing her minivan out onto the road but was unaware that her son, Kira was behind her.

