national

1-year-old girl, 2-year-old brother killed in car crash

OKAYAMA

A one-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother were killed and four others injured when a car rear-ended a minivan on the Chugoku Expressway in Mimisaka, Okayama Prefecture, early Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred while it was raining at around 12:15 a.m., Fuji TV reported.

The children’s father, Yuya Ohata, 30, who was driving the minivan, told police that just before the accident, he was driving in the left lane on a curve when what he thought was an animal ran onto the expressway. He said he instinctively turned the wheel to the right to avoid hitting it and moved into the right lane, causing the car behind them to rear-end his vehicle.

Ohata’s son Shion and his daughter Mion suffered severe injuries and were taken to hospital where they died about 90 minutes after arrival. Ohata and his 24-year-old wife sustained injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital, police said. The two occupants of the car that hit the van, a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, also suffered light injuries.

The two lanes were closed for about five hours after the accident, police said.

Poor kids, might have been a lot different had they been wearing seat belts. And yes, I know all the people on this site will say "how do you know they weren't?!"

Go to any road in Japan and take a look inside cars carrying children, so it's safe to assume they weren't wearing seat belts

0 ( +0 / -0 )

